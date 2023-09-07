Grants are available to preserve, rehabilitate and restore historic barns, cemeteries and theaters across Washington.
Four state capital grant programs are designated for heritage barns and historic county courthouses, cemeteries and theaters. The nonprofit Washington Trust for Historic Preservation administers the grant programs for the state’s Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation.
Grant recipients for historic courthouses have already been determined, but the remaining three programs are accepting grant applications. Those applying should review the eligibility criteria, program guidelines and application workshop recordings available on the Washington Trust’s website at preservewa.org/grants.
All applications must be submitted through the online portal before the deadline of Oct. 31.
Historic cemetery grants provide financial assistance to preserve and restore significant burial grounds throughout Washington. Any cemetery that contains five or more burials, with at least one burial more than 50 years old, is eligible. Nearly $500,000 in funding is available for distribution as grants.
Owners of barns on the Heritage Barn Register, a statewide list of historically significant barns, can apply for matching grants to assist with barn stabilization and rehabilitation projects. Nearly $1 million in grant funds will be distributed among successful applicants to aid in the rehabilitation and safeguarding of the state's heritage barns.
Grants for historic theaters will aid in maintenance, repair and revitalization, with $500,000 available.
For more information about the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation, visit www.preservewa.org or call 206-624-9449.
