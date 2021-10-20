Owners of historic barns in Washington and those with stewardship responsibilities over historic cemeteries have until Nov. 7 to apply for 2021 funding available from two state grant programs.
Approximately $1 million in grant awards is available for barns and $300,000 is available for cemeteries for 2021-23, according to a news release.
Both initiatives are programs of the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation and administered by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation.
Owners of historically significant barns on the statewide Heritage Barn Register may apply for matching grants available to assist with barn stabilization and rehabilitation projects, the release said.
The Historic Cemetery Preservation Program is intended to honor veterans and support the ongoing preservation of historic cemeteries through funding for capital projects.
Find online applications forms and more information for each program at https://preservewa.org/programs/grants/.
