Fish passage soon will improve at the Roza Dam north of Yakima, thanks to a $3 million grant from the Bureau of Reclamation.
The grant will help fund screens to keep fish away from dangerous parts of the dam. The project ties into others that have help bolster fish runs in the Yakima River, which led to a downstream section being open for spring chinook fishing in 2022 for first time in years, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office.
This wasn’t the only grant issued for the betterment of water and fish in Central Washington. The Bureau of Reclamation also committed to providing a $4.125 million grant to help replace a section of a Columbia River Basin canal that serves irrigators in Quincy, George, Royal City and parts of Moses Lake.
Water has been seeping out of that 1,500-foot section of the canal the delivers water to the Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District, the release said.
The canal was built between 1945 and 1955, the release said.
“These grants will reduce water loss from the West Canal and continue the salmon conservation success story. Both projects represent smart investments that protect important resources for Central Washington communities,” Cantwell said in the release.
