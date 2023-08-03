Two community organizations received a $4.27 million grant from the state Department of Health to promote education, outreach and vaccines among Latino communities in Yakima County.
The Yakima Valley Community Foundation and the Opportunities Industrialization Center are the recipients of the state grant. They are partnering with other organizations on new initiative called “Together in Community.” The focus of the collaboration will be on improving health equity by addressing the cultural and language barriers to health care faced by the Latino population in Yakima, Adams, Grant and Kittitas counties. It will use lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said.
"Our goal is to ensure every Hispanic-Latino individual in our communities are equipped with the resources they need to achieve the best possible health outcomes,” said Amber Ortiz-Diaz, project lead for Together in Community. “We believe health care should be accessible, equitable, culturally sensitive, and we are committed to improving this situation."
La Casa Hogar, Nuestra Casa, Empowering Latina Leaders and Action, the Yakima Health District, and the Memorial Foundation are some of the other Yakima County-based organizations that make up Together in Community.
