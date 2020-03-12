Two Granger police officers are credited with saving a man’s life when they pulled him out of his burning home Thursday morning.
Firefighters and police were called around 5:30 a.m. to a house fire at the corner of West First and Railroad avenues, police Chief Steve Araguz said. Officer Josh Primmer, the first on the scene, found the house engulfed in fire and heard a man shouting inside, Araguz said.
Primmer entered the house and found an 80-year-old man inside, Araguz said, and began pulling him out. Officer Bob Salinas, who arrived later, assisted Primmer in getting the man out of the house, Araguz said.
The man and the officers were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, Araguez said.
The house was destroyed, and the man is being assisted by family and the American Red Cross, Araguz said.