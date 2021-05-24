A 29-year-old Granger man was killed Saturday night in an apparent drive-by shooting, police say.
Police received the call about 10:30 p.m. and found Andre Terrance Harrell lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Fourth Street and Bailey Avenue, said Granger Police Chief Steve Araguz.
Responding police administered CPR, but Harrell couldn’t be revived, Araguz said.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
The shooting death occurred after a period of relative calm in this small Lower Valley city, Araguz said.
“It’s frustrating because our crime rate has dropped,” he said Monday morning. “These things, they just rattle us.”
There are no suspects at this time and no witnesses, he said.
Araguz said residents have been helpful in the past and he hopes someone will come forward with useful information.
“Our town is good about giving us information, calling us about suspicious things — they’re good about it,” he said.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 509-854-2656 or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Granger-Police-Dept-1401715366618638/.
Police are taking anonymous tips – they also can be made at CrimeStoppers at 800-248-9980, www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
Harrell's death is the 12th homicide in Yakima County this year.