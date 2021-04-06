A fire in Granger early Monday morning completely destroyed a home where seven people lived. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
The Granger Fire Department was called to the 300 block of Fifth Street in Granger at about 2:15 a.m. Monday, where a one-story 25-by-35-foot wood frame structure was on fire, according to a news release. About 80% of the structure had caught on fire at that time, and all seven occupants had escaped the residence prior to firefighters’ arrival.
A second residence about 20 feet away was under threat from the fire. It sustained heat damage along with several nearby cars, it said. The fire was contained and extinguished before reaching other structures.
The home and its contents were destroyed, for a total estimated loss of $95,000.
One of the residents was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross is providing assistance.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
Twelve firefighters from Granger, Zillah, Toppenish and Sunnyside were involved, as was the Granger Police Department and utility workers.