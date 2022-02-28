GRANDVIEW — A 27-year-old Grandview woman died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night near Grandview.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office reports Haile Howe was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7:56 p.m. accident, a high-speed collision at Forsell and Hornby roads, just west of Grandview on Feb. 27, 2022.
Deputies report a 1997 Honda Accord driven by Celeste Rodriguez, 25, was traveling north on Hornby and a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Esteban Trevino, 41, was traveling west on Forsell. Howe was a passenger in the Accord. All three are from Grandview.
A witness told deputies the Accord was traveling faster than the posted 50 mph speed limit, and failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Deputies reported the Accord entered Forsell Road and the two vehicles had a head-on collision, causing both to leave the road and strike a bank at the northwest corner of the intersection.
Deputies said Howe was not wearing a seatbelt and her head struck the A-pillar and windshield of the Accord. Rodriguez was taken by ambulance to Astria Sunnyside Hospital with fractures, deputies said, while Trevino also was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital with minor injuries.
Speed, failing to stop at the stop sign and intoxicants are believed to be factors in the collision, deputies reported. It remains under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit.
Next of kin have been notified, the sheriff's office said.
