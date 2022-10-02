The Washington State Patrol responded to a one-car fatal crash Sunday morning near Prosser that killed a 46-year-old Grandview woman.
WSP reported a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Nora Orosco was eastbound on Interstate 82 near milepost 79 at 8:38 a.m. when it left the roadway, entered the median and struck a guardrail. The vehicle spun and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
Orosco was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported. No one else was in the vehicle, and it was unknown if a seat belt was worn. The incident remains under investigation.
Eastbound traffic was diverted by Washington State Department of Transportation officials at Exit 75 near Grandview and used local roads to get around the accident site. The interstate was reopened to traffic by 12:15 p.m., WSDOT reported.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.