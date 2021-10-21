The Grandview School District canceled classes and kept kids home Thursday after a receiving a possible threat of violence, according to an announcement on the district’s website.
School officials became aware of the threat early Thursday morning, the announcement said. Officials canceled classes in the interest of safety.
The district expects to have an update for parents by noon Thursday.
District officials and Grandview law enforcement were not immediately available for comment.
Wapato School District also received threats of violence this month. Threats were made on social media against the district’s school and its students. By the end of last week, law enforcement officials said that the threats had largely subsided.
This story is developing and will be updated.
