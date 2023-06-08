The City of Grandview recently raised its compensation for city council members, the mayor and some of its top officials.

Compensation for city council members will rise from $300 to $450 a month beginning Jan. 1, 2024. On May 15, the mayor's monthly compensation rose from $540 to $950.

Compensation levels were last changed in 2008. The increases are greater than the rate of inflation in the 15 years in between, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator. The calculator uses the consumer price index, which examines average prices for items, in U.S. cities to determine inflation. Using that calculator, $540 in 2008 is worth around $776 in 2023 and $300 in 2008 would be worth about $431 in 2023.

The salary schedule for the city administrator, police chief, fire chief, treasurer, assistant police chief and public works foreman were also increased on May 14.

Mayor Gloria Mendoza said the increases came after a study by the city's attorney that compared Grandview's compensation rates to those of similarly sized cities.

"We want to make sure we pay our department heads what other cities of our size are paid," she said.

The top of the salary range, or the maximum amount that could be paid, for each position was increased to the following:

• $12,558 per month for city administrator (about $150,696 per year).

• $10,885 per month for police chief (about $130,620 per year).

• $10,885 per month for fire chief (about $130,620 per year).

• $9,529 per month for assistant police chief (about $114,348 per year).

• $10,398 per month for city treasurer (about $124,776 per year).

• $6,750 per month for public works foreman (about $81,000 per year).

Mendoza said the new salaries may help the city attract better applicants as Grandview seeks a new public works director and city administrator.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment