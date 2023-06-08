The City of Grandview recently raised its compensation for city council members, the mayor and some of its top officials.
Compensation for city council members will rise from $300 to $450 a month beginning Jan. 1, 2024. On May 15, the mayor's monthly compensation rose from $540 to $950.
Compensation levels were last changed in 2008. The increases are greater than the rate of inflation in the 15 years in between, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator. The calculator uses the consumer price index, which examines average prices for items, in U.S. cities to determine inflation. Using that calculator, $540 in 2008 is worth around $776 in 2023 and $300 in 2008 would be worth about $431 in 2023.
The salary schedule for the city administrator, police chief, fire chief, treasurer, assistant police chief and public works foreman were also increased on May 14.
Mayor Gloria Mendoza said the increases came after a study by the city's attorney that compared Grandview's compensation rates to those of similarly sized cities.
"We want to make sure we pay our department heads what other cities of our size are paid," she said.
The top of the salary range, or the maximum amount that could be paid, for each position was increased to the following:
• $12,558 per month for city administrator (about $150,696 per year).
• $10,885 per month for police chief (about $130,620 per year).
• $10,885 per month for fire chief (about $130,620 per year).
• $9,529 per month for assistant police chief (about $114,348 per year).
• $10,398 per month for city treasurer (about $124,776 per year).
• $6,750 per month for public works foreman (about $81,000 per year).
Mendoza said the new salaries may help the city attract better applicants as Grandview seeks a new public works director and city administrator.
