The Grandview Library started curbside pick-up services for patrons on Tuesday.
Library Director Elizabeth Jahnke said staff have fielded calls from people almost daily, asking when the library would reopen. Jahnke said patrons had been understanding when staff said the library would have to wait until Yakima County moved to Phase 2 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan, which authorizes curbside library services. Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state's four-step reopening plan.
The Yakima Health District allowed libraries to offer curbside services earlier this month after receiving approval from the state Department of Health.
“Being able to offer curbside now without waiting is fantastic,” Jahnke said. “While the building remains closed, this is the second-best way to deliver limited library services.”
Patrons will be able to request library materials by calling 509-882-7034. They will need to provide their library card numbers and the specific titles and authors or genres of books they’d like, Jahnke said.
Staff will send a phone notification when items are ready. Patrons can then use the Second Street entrance, closest to the post office, which will be marked with signs, and will call the same number upon arrival.
Staff request that patrons remain in their cars, wearing masks, when they bring out the requested books.
Curbside hours will be from 10 a.m.-noon and 2-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.
The Grandview Library is separate from the Yakima Valley Libraries system. The health district also has approved curbside services for the Yakima Valley system, and staff anticipate curbside services will start soon.