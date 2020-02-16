A Grandview child with severe burns was airlifted on Friday to an undisclosed hospital.
The Grandview Police Department responded to a call on Friday at 8:22 p.m. from the Grandview Fire Department to help with a child suffering from burns in the 500 block of Butternut Road.
Officers on scene determined the cause of the burns was accidental. But the burns were so serious that the child was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital, according to a press release from the Grandview Police Department.
Grandview Sgt. Kevin Glasenapp said the police department is not releasing any other information at this time.