UNION GAP — The grand reopening of the Central Washington Agricultural Museum on Saturday will feature popular horse-drawn wagon rides along with some new offerings.
All exhibits and buildings will be open for the first time since 2019, according to a news release. The free admission event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is at 4508 Main St., in Fullbright Park, in Union Gap.
The drive-thru route will be closed during the event for the safety of visitors, museum officials said.
Saturday’s grand reopening will highlight museum features along with progress on the new Young’s Cabin exhibit. It will also introduce the smartphone guided audio tour. One free downloadable tour card will be provided to each family during the grand reopening. This is a self-guided walking tour that covers more than 15 acres. Visitors may choose to visit each of the 33 stops in any order.
The museum’s Horse-n-Harness Group will provide horse-drawn wagon rides to visitors. Trams (originally Dollywood Trams) will run from the parking area at Fullbright Park to the entrance of the museum.
Additional museum highlights to visit include the Keys 1908 Homestead replica; the Amos cabin, built in 1917; the Olde Yakima Letterpress Museum; and the Lindeman Building, which helps preserve the Lindeman Tractor legacy in agriculture.
The working 1930s era sawmill will have demonstrations as well.
With 150 antique tractors and more than 1,000 pieces of historic machinery — as well as other associated crafts and trades such as blacksmithing, carpentry and printing — the museum is one of the largest of its kind west of the Mississippi. Learn more at www.centralwaagmuseum.org.
