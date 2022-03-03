UNION GAP – A grand opening party on Saturday for Caffeine Connection Café’s recently-opened Valley Mall location is among several 50th anniversary events planned at Yakima Valley shopping center.
The café, which offers coffee, sandwiches, wraps, desserts and beverages from local wineries and breweries is located next to Buckle in the main Valley Mall building in Union Gap.
This is the third Yakima location for the café, owned and operated by Amy Gostovich, who said her establishment caters to a broad audience of shoppers and mall employees, students and groups.
The mall is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday; for more information, visit the mall's website, shopatvalleymall.com
Valley Mall is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. A “50th Anniversary Bash” is planned in September. For more information, click here.
