Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will have a news conference at noon Saturday to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 in Yakima.
Yakima County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita in the state, and has had more than 100 new cases a day over the past week.
The Yakima Health District on Friday said the county’s hospitals were exceeding capacity and had “critical staffing shortages.”
Other speakers will include Dr. Tanny Davenport of Virginia Mason Memorial, state Secretary of Health John Wiesman and Vice Admiral Dr. Raquel Bono, director of the state’s COVID-19 response.
The public can watch the news conference on TVW and online. TVW is broadcast on channel 193 on Charter Spectrum.
Local health officials have urged people to stay home in Yakima County, and to avoid any type of gathering.