After announcing the approval of two Yakima County solar projects Monday at Perry Technical Institute, Gov. Jay Inslee took a moment to speak to students on campus.
As part of a conversation centered on future clean energy projects and jobs, Inslee said more solar projects are needed in the state to address climate change.
“We have to be off fossil fuels by the middle of this century,” Inslee said. “Or we’re going to cook.”
Inslee said the state has the space and the sunshine to produce solar energy, but that building and siting transmission facilities to transport that electricity could be a challenge.
One student asked about jobs in the hydroelectric industry. While there may not be capacity for new dam construction on rivers, Inslee said, he still anticipated hydroelectric jobs would be available for decades to come.
He added that if run-of-river technology could be widely implemented that did not involve dams, more capacity could be created in Washington’s waterways.
Inslee said jobs in solar, hydroelectric and other clean energy fields should be available to students. He suggested reaching out to Cypress Creek Renewables and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, or the IBEW, a union that represents electrical workers.
During Inslee’s site certification agreement signing ceremony, he praised the efforts of IBEW and its members’ efforts to build green energy projects.
Matthew Hepner, a Wenatchee-based electrician who is the IBEW’s executive director, spoke about the jobs solar projects provide for his union.
“Who wants to be an O1 (certified electrician)?” Hepner asked the room filled with Perry Tech electrical technology program students, who all raised their hands.
“I want to thank the governor for bringing these jobs here to Central Washington,” Hepner said of the High Top and Ostrea solar projects. “We’re excited to get this work done.”
The two solar projects in northeast Yakima County are expected to generate 450 construction jobs as they are built in 2024 and 2025, said Tai Wallace, senior director of development with Cypress Creek Renewables.
Students also asked about the disposal of photovoltaic solar panels. The panels have small amounts toxic metals that can be difficult to recycle.
Inslee acknowledged the need to improve recycling technology for solar panels. He added that many electricity generation methods had consequences and pointed out one of the results of using fossil fuels was climate change.
Joel Donofrio contributed to this article.
