Gov. Inslee signs SB 5532

Gov. Inslee signs SB 5532, into law on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The bill increases Medicaid payments to low volume, small rural hospitals like Astria Health's hospital in Toppenish.

From left are Eric Jensen, executive director of government affairs at Astria Health; Cathy Bambrick, an administrator at Astria Toppenish Hospital; Gov. Jay Inslee; Dr. Raul Garcia, medical director at Astria Toppenish Hospital; and Tawnya Smith, Sen. Curtis King’s former legislative assistant.

 Courtesy

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law Thursday that will raise Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Medicaid reimbursement rates starting next year.

The law takes effect in July 2024 and runs through 2028. To tide over the hospital until the new rates take effect, the state granted Astria $4 million in distressed hospital funding, according to a news release from Astria Health.

Reimbursements for inpatient visits will be set at 120% while outpatient visits will be reimbursed at 200%. About 67% of the Toppenish hospital’s patients are enrolled in Medicaid, the release said.

End-of-year reports from 2021 submitted by Astria Health to the Department of Health show the hospital’s revenue was made up of 75% outpatient services and 25% inpatient services.

Astria Health leadership has spent years working with state lawmakers to secure higher rates for its Toppenish hospital. Given its 63-bed capacity, Toppenish has never been eligible for status as a critical access hospital. This means it has not been able to benefit from rates closer to 150% received by critical access hospitals like Astria Sunnyside and Prosser Memorial.

Astria Health CEO Brian Gibbons said the change will protect vital medical services in Toppenish as part of efforts to achieve health equity in the community.

Republican Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, who sponsored the bill, said the new law will help put the hospital on even footing.

“With the governor’s signature on this bill today, the Astria Toppenish Hospital will be on solid financial ground instead of being at risk of closing,” King said. “This hospital is extremely important to the citizens of the lower Yakima Valley, our Hispanic community and the Yakama Tribe. Thanks to the extra funding provided by this measure, the hospital can continue to function.”

Astria closed the Family Maternity Center in Toppenish in December because of financial and staffing concerns. 

Santiago Ochoa's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

RFA/Health Care Access Reporter

Santiago Ochoa is a bilingual journalist covering health care access at the Yakima Herald-Republic in Yakima, Washington. Before joining the Herald, Ochoa reported for Flint Beat in Flint, Michigan, covering the city’s Latino population—health care, education, community building and more, and winning top honors in the Michigan Press Association’s feature category. He served as photographer and later editor for his college newspaper, The Michigan Times. When he’s not working, Ochoa enjoys cross-country trips on his motorcycle, going to the movies, reading and skiing. 

