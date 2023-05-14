Gov. Inslee signs SB 5532, into law on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The bill increases Medicaid payments to low volume, small rural hospitals like Astria Health's hospital in Toppenish.

From left are Eric Jensen, executive director of government affairs at Astria Health; Cathy Bambrick, an administrator at Astria Toppenish Hospital; Gov. Jay Inslee; Dr. Raul Garcia, medical director at Astria Toppenish Hospital; and Tawnya Smith, Sen. Curtis King’s former legislative assistant.