Gov. Jay Inslee approved two Yakima County solar projects Monday, mentioning the environmental and economic benefits he believes they will bring to the area.
He stopped at Yakima's Perry Technical Institute to make the announcement and visit with students.
“Yakima Valley has been in the green energy business for a long time,” Inslee said, noting the role sunshine and climate play in growing tree fruit, hops and other crops.
California-based Cypress Creek Renewables will build the High Top and Ostrea projects. The governor said the two 80-megawatt projects off State Route 24, about 20 miles east of Moxee, will each provide power for 15,000 homes – “homegrown clean energy for the Yakima Valley.”
And he mentioned the estimated 450 construction jobs the two projects would create, some of which could be filled by Perry Tech students sitting in the room.
As a former Yakima Valley resident whose three sons were born here, Inslee said solar energy will benefit his six grandchildren and future generations who will live in a world less reliant on fossil fuels and the climate-warming emissions they produce.
“It was a delight to be able to sign this paperwork to move these projects forward,” he added.
The approval process
The state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council spent months reviewing the projects before recommending approval in February. The independent state agency has voting members from various state departments. The council’s chair, Kathleen Drew, attended Monday morning’s event in Yakima.
High Top and Ostrea cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 926 and 811 acres, respectively. The sites are north of State Route 24 and south of the Yakima Training Center on property owned by Zine and Najiba Badissy, who have agreed to long-term leases with the developer.
They are separate projects because they would be served by two different power lines: High Top by PacifiCorp’s Union Gap to Midway 230 kV transmission line, and Ostrea by Bonneville Power Administration’s Moxee to Midway 115 kV transmission line.
The governor had 60 days to act on the recommendation. His decision may be appealed in the state court system.
During the past year, area residents and public officials raised concerns about the approval process and environmental impacts. Commissioner Amanda McKinney argued the state’s push for green energy projects fails to take into account public input, local government concerns, such as the Yakima County solar farm moratorium, and the overall impact on the state’s energy grid.
EFSEC said the project applications were submitted before the moratorium went into effect, and a moratorium is not a land-use plan or zoning ordinance for the purposes of the panel's consistency determination.
The recommendation to Inslee also addressed public concerns about fire response to the solar farms, the multiple public input opportunities on the proposals and efforts to address wildlife and environmental impacts of the projects.
Timeline toward completion
Two Cypress Creek officials, CEO Sarah Slusser and Senior Director of Development Tai Wallace, joined Inslee for Monday’s site certification agreement signing ceremony.
“We are so proud today to reach this exciting milestone not only for these two projects, but for the commitment Cypress Creek has made to the state of Washington,” Slusser said. “Our team has taken a thoughtful and impactful approach to siting these projects and we look forward to continuing to be a good neighbor in Yakima County.”
She added that the company responded to several concerns raised during the approval process, such as including a mile-wide corridor for wildlife migration.
Slusser also echoed Inslee’s comments that the two projects will generate $20 million to $30 million in property tax revenues during their multiple decades of operation.
Wallace said construction of High Top and Ostrea should begin by early 2024, with a mid-2025 target for operation to start.
An “offtaker” has been found for the power generated by the Ostrea site, with details to be announced soon, Wallace said. Cypress Creek is still working to secure a user for the High Top site’s electrical output, he added.
While Wallace said he was unable to discuss the estimated cost of both projects, Inslee thanked Cypress Creek for their “$500 million investment in Washington state.”
The governor also noted that neither solar project site has been used for agricultural production in decades, and that other solar power facilities planned in Yakima County and elsewhere in Central and Eastern Washington could help the state wean itself off fossil fuels.
“I do believe there is more capacity in the Yakima Valley (for solar projects),” Inslee said. “We have shown we can consistently site these projects while taking into account input from local communities.”
Inslee joked about being too tall and large to be a “rubber stamp” for solar proposals, then got serious as he stated concerns from the public are addressed and thoroughly investigated by EFSEC officials.
“We don’t rubber stamp these things, we look at them with a critical eye,” he said in response to a question. “The developers listen to comments and make changes to accommodate environmental concerns.”
Other proposals
High Top and Ostrea are among six solar farm proposals which have either been submitted or approved in the eastern portion of Yakima County or just across its border in Benton County.
Goose Creek Solar, located about eight miles east of Moxee near SR 24, was approved by Inslee in December 2021, and construction plans are under review by EFSEC officials.
The Black Rock Solar project was approved in May 2022 by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Those solar panels also would be on land leased by the Badissy family, located directly west of the High Top and Ostrea sites on SR 24.
Also proposed nearby is the Wautoma Solar Project, to be built just east of the Yakima County line near the junction of State Routes 24 and 241, about 12 miles north of Sunnyside. A 470-megawatt solar farm has been proposed there by Innergex, a Canadian renewable energy company.
Another recently submitted solar project, named Hop Hill, is planned east of Sunnyside and just across the Yakima County line in Benton County.
A seventh area solar project was submitted by Cypress Creek Renewables to EFSEC officials on Feb. 10: the 160-megawatt Carriger Solar Project, which would be built on a 2,108-acre site about three miles east of Goldendale.
