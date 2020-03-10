Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new rules for long-term care centers, including placing limits on visitors and screening workers for symptoms.
At a news conference Tuesday, Inslee said the state is preparing for many more COVID-19 cases than have been reported, potentially tens of thousands, based on estimates of the spread of the disease.
The state has the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S, with 160 cases and at least 22 deaths. Nineteen of those deaths are linked to the Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland.
The new rules for nursing homes and assisted living facilities that go into effect today:
• Visitors must be adults and the visit must take place in the resident’s room. This does not apply to end-of-life situations.
• All visitors must follow COVID-19 screening and follow reasonable precautionary measures. Precautionary measures include, but are not limited to, wearing personal protective equipment, social distancing, or visiting in designated locations.
• All visitors must sign into a visitors log. Owners and operators must retain that log for 30 days.
• Employees or volunteers must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the start of each shift.
• People who live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and who test positive for COVID-19 must be isolated away from other people.
• Owners, operators, staff and volunteers are prohibited from disclosing protected and confidential health information, except as otherwise provided by law or with the resident’s consent.
Inslee said it's very disturbing that “the number of people who are infected will double in five to eight days. Inslee said the state isn't announcing any "social distancing" measures today, like banning large gatherings. But he said he wouldn’t be shocked to have an announcement in the coming days.