Reactions from families, senior citizens and others who enjoy Fisher Park Golf Course appear to have saved the Yakima Parks and Recreation facility from being closed to save money.
The Yakima City Council reviewed a long list of budget cut proposals presented to them over the past three months, and during their Tuesday night meeting, council members told city officials to keep Fisher Park open rather than save $72,000 annually by closing it.
“This is a valued commodity in the City of Yakima for our kids, for our seniors, for our schools,” District 5 council member Soneya Lund said of the golf course. “There’s just no way we can even think about closing it.”
“I think it’s too important to families. I think it’s something that we need to keep,” Mayor Janice Deccio added.
Other parks and recreation department budget cuts – including a new proposal to consider closing Franklin Park pool – would not be part of an amended 2023-24 budget but might still be part of the yet-to-be-drafted 2025-26 spending plan, City Manager Bob Harrison said.
The City Council agreed Tuesday to dozens of money-saving 2024 budget amendments – most of them leaving vacant city staff positions unfilled – and postponed larger, more controversial proposals, such as the elimination of police and firefighter personnel, until the 2025-26 budget cycle.
Funding for the golf course
In July, Public Works Director Scott Schafer and Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson presented $339,234 in parks and recreation department cutbacks, including the closure of Fisher Park.
Wilkinson noted that the $72,000 in annual savings only would be realized if the city sold the golf course property, since even if it was closed to the public, the city would still have to maintain it. The $72,000 estimate did not include any revenue from sale of the property.
He said that last fall, the City Council approved raising adult greens fees from $10 to $12 at Fisher Park, with discounted rates available for seniors, youths and for various specials during the week.
The costs of operating the course for both employees and equipment was $233,000 last year, with revenues of $75,000 offsetting that somewhat, Assistant City Manager Rosylen Oglesby said. The golf course is on track to bring in more revenue this season, she added.
Schafer noted Fisher Park is “a very busy and popular golf course,” and both Wilkinson and Harrison told council members closing it would generate significant opposition from the community.
Comments and suggestions received since the golf course closure was first suggested July 11 have backed up that prediction, as several council members noted Tuesday night.
“I’ve had many constituents reach out to me about this … and they are willing to look at fee increases, they’re willing to look at a possible membership as ways to generate money to cover some of those expenses,” said District 3 council member Patricia Byers.
“I also have had numerous conversations with people who are willing to have $1 or $2 fee increases. I’ve had people call saying, ‘Hey, can we host a fundraiser for it?’,” Lund added.
“I’ve even had a business owner say he could run it for (us),” said District 6 council member Matt Brown.
“I had one gentleman offer to do, like White Pass does a ski swap thing, but with golf clubs,” Lund added. “Fundraising opportunities have been pouring in on this … It’s a hot topic.”
Harrison told council members the course will remain open for 2024 and city staff will look at fee increases, membership and other fundraising opportunities to help pay for Fisher Park.
Other parks and rec budget cuts
Among the other proposed cutbacks to the parks and recreation department are the Beyond the Bell after school day care program, summer camps at Miller and Kissel parks, summer movie nights at Chesterley Park and summer concert nights at Franklin Park.
In July, District 1 Council Member Eliana Macias asked about raising fees for Beyond the Bell rather than completely eliminating the program, and asked the city to consider that rather than cutting its funding from the 2024 budget.
Byers and Lund suggested that local faith communities and community partners such as Yakima Valley businesses could be asked to support the after school program, movie and concert nights with both funding and volunteers.
"We should spend a year actively trying to find community partners for these things," Lund said. “There might be a bank out there willing to fund the $4,800 (movie nights). Let’s take a year to look for those community partnerships.”
Schafer noted that both the movie nights and concerts in the park are well attended summertime activities.
Macias also requested that the Beyond the Bell program be discussed during the joint meeting Monday, Aug. 28, of the City Council and Yakima School District board of directors.
Franklin Park Pool
The proposal to close Franklin Park Pool was not among the options discussed or presented by Schafer and Wilkinson on July 11, but Harrison said future repairs may be needed there, and the council should consider its long-term options for the pool before it makes any investments in its infrastructure.
“We’re suggesting we fund a study of the current pool condition and estimated life(span),” Harrison said Tuesday. “If we don’t invest in it now, we may have to (close it) down the road.”
Lund and Brown both said it wouldn’t make sense to open one community pool – the Martin Luther King Jr. Aquatic Center – only to close down the city’s only other outdoor pool.
Designs for the $11 million aquatic center, planned in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in southeast Yakima, were unveiled in June and have been taken to neighborhood groups for feedback. Construction of the pool is expected to begin next year, with an opening in 2025, Harrison said.
Byers said the study of Franklin Pool’s infrastructure was a good idea, and if work was needed, perhaps it could be done after the new aquatic center has opened.
Harrison and Wilkinson could not be reached for comment by the Herald-Republic on Wednesday regarding any issues or problems that exist at Franklin Pool, which closed for the season this past weekend.
