Yakima will run buses from the Henry Beauchamp Jr. Community Center to the Franklin Park Pool this summer.
The Yakima City Council approved a contract with Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington to bus young people from the Henry Beauchamp Jr. Community Center to the Franklin Park Pool, at an amount not to exceed $6,000.
The funding will allow the city and OIC to establish charter bus service between the community center and Franklin Pool, allowing children in the neighborhoods around the center to better access the city’s lone outdoor swimming pool during the summer. There would be no charge for the bus rides.
For several years, the city has provided transit service to the pool at no charge for youths attending the HBCC summer programs, but because all city transit buses must run “public” routes the trip from the center to the pool had a lengthy travel time, Public Works Director Scott Schafer said.
This new charter bus service will continue each summer until the Martin Luther King Jr. Aquatic Center is opened. Earlier this month, Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson presented detailed architectural drawings of the new aquatic center and said it could be open by the summer of 2025.
More lights in parks
Also Tuesday, council members approved an agreement with the city’s three Rotary Clubs to add lighting to the Chesterley Park skate park, Kiwanis Park skate park and basketball courts, and Randall Park basketball courts.
The lighting contract of $174,457 was awarded to Preferred Industrial Electric of Prosser. The city has committed $50,000 of real estate excise tax funds toward the project, with the Yakima Rotary Clubs covering the remaining balance.
