Like it or not, Yakima will begin fully enforcing downtown parking rules this week -- including the two-hour limit on free parking.
Parking enforcement has transitioned from city enforcement officials to five community service officers with the Yakima Police Department who have trained for animal control and parking duties, according to a YPD news release.
The release states that warnings will be issued for a few days before parking violations will result in tickets beginning this week.
“This move is aimed at streamlining the parking enforcement process and efficiency of city resources,” the YPD announced. “We would like to make the community aware that Yakima Police are now fully enforcing parking violations. We encourage everyone to please be aware of posted parking restrictions so as to avoid incurring fines.”
The release, posted on the YPD Facebook page, generated 92 comments, many from people complaining about downtown parking and the use of police officers to enforce it.
Police Chief Matt Murray eventually posted a reply on his department’s Facebook page, stressing that a new unit of non-sworn community service officers will enforce existing parking and animal control ordinances.
“This does not detract from the police officers focused on reducing violent crime,” Murray wrote.
He also noted that the community service officers will enforce parking regulations that have been in place for many years, and they should not be blamed or scapegoated by those frustrated with the rules.
“These ordinances are put in place by your elected representatives, who are acting on behalf of the will of the community,” Murray wrote. “This is about personal accountability, not police overreach, revenue, or an inappropriate allocation of resources.
“Support your police. We are enforcing the rules that exist. If you are not happy with those rules, then get involved and change them,” he added.
A detailed parking map available at the city of Yakima’s website, yakimawa.gov, shows the various restrictions for on-street parking and the five city-owned downtown parking lots. Some lots are for visitors to City Hall or the Yakima County Courthouse, and other lots -- including the one just west of Single Hill Brewing Co. -- are privately owned.
Nearly all on-street parking downtown, whether parallel or angled spaces, is free with a one- or two-hour time limit.
Over the past nine months, the Yakima City Council has considered plans to implement a new system of paid parking downtown. Several business owners submitted an alternative to that plan at the June 9 council meeting.
Their plan would increase from 30% to 60% the number of spaces in the five downtown parking lots reserved for monthly parking permits. The cost of those permits would also increase, from $40 to $50 per month. The rest of the parking spaces would remain for free one- or two-hour parking.
Revenue from the business owners’ plan would be used to repair and maintain the five downtown lots.
During the discussion, Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison said enforcement of downtown parking regulations was suspended during the COVID pandemic as downtown businesses struggled with temporary closures and restrictions.
