An amendment to rules regarding who may serve on the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee will be discussed at Tuesday’s Yakima City Council meeting.
The request was made at the April 4 meeting as City Council members discussed and approved the committee’s recommendation regarding the Naches River bridge, which carries trolleys between Yakima and Selah.
Council members voted 5-2 to move forward with a request from the William O. Douglas Trail Foundation to make the bridge part of the 80-mile trail named after the former Yakima attorney and U.S. Supreme Court justice.
The bicycle and pedestrian committee had voted 6-1 in February to recommend use of the bridge by pedestrians, a request that was opposed by the Yakima Valley Trolleys organization.
Regarding membership on the committee, chair Jennifer Gindt is asking council members to allow one member of her panel to reside in Yakima County as long as that person has a property or business within city limits.
City Clerk Sonya Claar Tee notes in a memo to council members that city residency is required to serve on all city committees, with the sole exception being the planning commission, which allows a similar exemption as the one Gindt is requesting.
Claar Tee notes the City Council considered changes to bicycle and pedestrian committee membership last fall, and determined then the resident rule should remain in order to be consistent with most other boards and commissions.
The City Council also will revisit whether or not the bicycle and pedestrian committee should review traffic-calming measures related to speeding Tuesday.
Other agenda items include a new public hearing on a rezoning request for property at the northwest corner of South Fair Avenue and LaFollette Street.
The council voted 5-2 to reject a hearing examiner decision rezoning two residential lots at 1406 S. Fair Ave. to accommodate a proposed auto sales business across from Fiesta Foods. Several council members were concerned that the area’s predominantly Latino residents did not receive sufficient notice to comment on the matter.
Planning Manager Joseph Calhoun said updated notices in English and Spanish were provided to property owners within 300 feet of the site on April 14. These notices identified the date, time and location of Tuesday night’s public hearing, along with how to provide comment and where further information about the proposal could be viewed.
Finally, City Attorney Sara Watkins is expected to update council members on the operation and maintenance agreement between the city and the Yakima Area Arboretum. A vote on the matter has been tentatively scheduled for the council’s May 16 meeting.
City officials are considering renewing the arboretum’s previous 30-year lease with new conditions and a shorter time frame of five years, with a renewable five-year option.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with the rezoning request public hearing scheduled at 6.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website, www.yakimawa.gov.
