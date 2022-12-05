Yakima residents brought questions and concerns about traffic near Rainier Square, bike and pedestrian safety, nuisance animals and more to a community forum Thursday night in Yakima’s District 3.
Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers, police Chief Matt Murray and Public Works Director Scott Schafer answered questions at the meeting, which was the second forum to be held in council districts across the city this year.
About 10 residents attended the meeting at Chuck Austin Place. Byers has been the council representative for District 3 since 2019.
Traffic, bike and pedestrian safety
Resident Tom Sund raised a concern about traffic on West Mead Avenue at the meeting. He estimated that traffic in the area has doubled since Rainier Square at South 26th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard has become more developed.
Drivers are more frequently using West Mead Avenue to reach South 24th Avenue, where they can turn into the square, he said, and it’s become a busy street and intersection.
The intersection needs lights, a roundabout or a mirror to see around the corner, Sund said at the meeting. “It’s still a residential area for us.”
Byers said she brought the issue to City Manager Bob Harrison, and Schafer also took note of the concern at the meeting. Byers said she has advocated for other traffic and pedestrian issues brought to her attention recently, including the need for a sidewalk along South 16th Avenue.
Other residents asked about safety for those riding bicycles in Yakima.
Schafer said the city is taking steps to better distinguish bike lanes from roadways and incorporating bike and pedestrian safety into other community discussions.
At the Nov. 15 council meeting, the council unanimously approved the use of green paint to mark bicycle lanes throughout the city. Harrison said at that meeting that city ordinances previously allowed white and yellow paint for bike lanes, but the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Committee found that other communities are using green lanes to mark the lanes.
Byers said Thursday she supports marking bicycle lanes with lines in green paint, as well as a bicycle symbol.
Nuisance animals
A pair of residents also raised the issue of nuisance animals, specifically cats, in their neighborhood, who leave droppings and dead birds in their yard. Another resident chimed in to say stray animals are an issue in Yakima, asking if there was a way to fine people who abandon their animals when moving, for example.
Byers said she would need to check with the code enforcement division about fines, but she said she could bring the issue to council for further discussion.
Abuse and abandonment of animals are prohibited in the city’s code. Some language in other areas of the code, such as potentially dangerous animals or damage to property, is specific to dogs, which makes it difficult to address nuisance cats, one resident said.
On the animal control side of the issue, Murray said the city has struggled to keep its animal control position filled. It’s a low paying position that often draws animal lovers, who are discouraged by the job and don’t stick around for long, he said.
Murray said he supports moving animal control, currently housed in the city’s codes division, as well as parking enforcement, currently part of the finance department, to the police department for enforcement.
Murray suggested creating a civil service unit made up of community resource officers who don’t carry a badge or gun to respond to animal nuisance calls and other lower level complaints as a way of providing better, more consistent service, he said.
“It frees up other officers,” to respond to more serious calls, Murray said, and “it enables us to have a team approach with backup.”
Yakima resident Jeanna Hernandez said the idea looks good on paper, but she would worry about volunteer officers showing up to a situation they’re not prepared for. Dispatch could mix up the calls, or it could turn into something more serious, she said at the meeting.
Murray said good management and policy can address that issue.
“It’s on me and my team,” to prevent that, he said.
Other topics
Housing, homelessness and health care were other issues raised by residents at the meeting.
Byers said the city’s Planning Commission has made changes to zoning laws to allow for more varied types of housing in specific zones, including accessory dwelling units, tiny homes and more.
“There is an opportunity for development, but getting developers to develop is another thing,” she said. “I’m not faulting builders — it’s a business — but it’s a need.”
She added that public safety, health care access, homelessness and housing are all on the city’s list of priorities for discussions at the state level with the state Legislature.
Murray spoke to the complexity of the housing and homelessness issue in Yakima, saying resources like food and shelter are available, but addiction is also affecting people experiencing homelessness. He said the city has had about 100 overdose deaths in 2022, with first responders issuing Narcan in an additional 150 overdose cases.
He encouraged people to give to local organizations providing resources like food, blankets, coats or housing for people experiencing homelessness or addiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.