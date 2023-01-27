The Yakima Police Department will take over the response to animal control complaints in Yakima, with temporary help from the Yakima Humane Society.
City Manager Bob Harrison said at a council meeting Tuesday police are taking over responsibilities previously handled by the city’s code division. All complaints and calls will eventually be handled by a customer service division that includes community resource officers, he said.
Police Sgt. Rich Fowler said the officers will be certified to respond by April 1, and in the meantime, the city will contract with the Yakima Humane Society for animal control services.
The council discussed a series of changes to the animal control ordinance at a meeting Tuesday. The regulations would provide tools to help reduce the feral and roaming cat population in Yakima and address issues with poultry and dogs, including noise complaints, licensing fees and dangerous dog classifications.
Senior Assistant City Attorney Cynthia Martinez said the city would research the recommendations raised at the meeting and bring the proposal back at a future meeting. Here’s what was discussed Tuesday.
More services needed
Jeanene Sutton, a member of the nonprofit Underground Community Cat Rescue, emphasized the need for more low-cost spay and neuter services in Yakima at the meeting.
She said there are an estimated 40,000 or more roaming cats in the Yakima Valley, with many living within the city.
The rescue organization has rescued, transported, or trapped-altered-released about 9,000 cats in the last four years, but with only one veterinarian in town offering low-cost services, progress is limited, Sutton said. Trap-alter-return programs help the roaming cat population decrease naturally, she said.
“Without more available services and funding, we're very limited in how much we can accomplish,” she said, adding that “we cannot adopt our way out of this.”
She asked the council to look for ways to support or fund additional veterinarians or mobile clinics, which would help the public as well as rescue organizations, she said.
“We're all sharing the same limited resources, and without Yakima Humane Society services, a person will pay $300 or more for a standard spay.” That’s a price many families can’t afford, she said. “Therefore, the cycle continues.”
License to sell
Another change being considered by the city is a requirement for backyard dog breeders to register for a business license before advertising the sale of a dog. The license number would be included in any advertisements, like it is for legitimate contractors advertising services.
The recommendation was made by resident Dana Dwinell, who said enforcing licenses for anyone selling a dog would help ease saturation in the system, with fewer dumped dogs. It would also mean sellers would be taxed, she said.
“What happens when no one wants those puppies? They may be given away, and you can see that on social media and at the grocery store. No questions are asked and the puppy is handed over, maybe even to a dog fighter. The leftovers are dumped,” she said.
Supervising code inspector Tony Doan said the city can look at local and state ordinances and research the proposition, adding that the proposed changes took the city’s ability for enforcement into account.
“To the enforcement piece that you mentioned, a lot of the work that was done to put this draft together really takes a holistic view of not only the issues we faced with some of the previous wording, but also the practicality and the ability to enforce appropriately,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.