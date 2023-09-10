Officials with fire protection districts that are adjacent to Yakima will meet with city officials to discuss the opportunity and feasibility of creating a regional fire authority.
The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at Yakima Fire Department’s Station 95, at 807 E. Nob Hill Blvd., and YFD Chief Aaron Markham said this past week that several administrators and fire chiefs plan to attend.
“This invitation has been sent out, and I’ve actually received quite a few RSVPs,” Markham told the City Council at its Tuesday night meeting.
Markham said that among those planning to attend are representatives from Yakima County fire districts in Selah (No. 2), East Valley (No. 4) and Broadway (No. 11), along with Union Gap. The Yakima Fire District provides fire protection services to Union Gap through an agreement that began on Jan. 1, 2015.
Invitations to discuss a regional fire authority also were issued to representatives of Naches Heights (county fire district No. 9) and West Valley (No. 12), Markham said, but those districts haven’t decided if they will attend the Sept. 19 meeting.
Commissioners from the Fruitvale fire district (No. 10) are unavailable that day, Markham added.
The budget situation
Council members directed Markham and City Manager Bob Harrison to consider a regional fire authority as a response to potential budget cuts in the YFD. Those proposed cuts include eliminating 12 firefighting positions, saving $1.72 million, which would require the closure of Station 92 at 7707 Tieton Drive in Yakima.
From May through early August, City Council members heard proposals to reduce expenditures by 10% from heads of every city department that receives general fund money.
The complete list of these proposed cuts was reviewed at the City Council’s Aug. 22 study session, and some of the cutbacks – mostly leaving vacant positions unfilled – were enacted as amendments to the 2023-24 budget.
Council members postponed making any fire or police department staffing cuts until the 2025-26 spending plan is deliberated next year.
Establishing a regional fire authority taxing district requires at least one adjacent county fire district to join with the city fire department and would require the approval of voters in both areas.
The council decided in June to study a regional fire authority. Council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens voted against the motion, citing a lack of both public and previous council support for the measure.
However, since the June vote, Byers stated that while studies from 10 years ago indicated that support was lacking, “we have a different situation today” and residents’ opinions toward a regional fire district should be gauged again.
A regional fire authority taxing district would provide direct funding for Yakima’s fire department and any other participating fire districts. Markham said it is a lengthy process that requires at least two years of steps before the new taxing district could be considered by voters.
The fire chief told council members Tuesday night that several firms had responded with offers to conduct a feasibility study, and he would work through those proposals to select a firm if the council decides to move forward.
