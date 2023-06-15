In the past month, two options for additional fire department revenue have been discussed by Yakima officials as they explore ways to avoid budget cuts that would eliminate firefighter positions and potentially close a fire station.
The second of those options, a ballot initiative to increase the EMS levy for Yakima residents, was discussed during Tuesday’s City Council study session at the Washington Fruit Community Center.
Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham said local governments in Washington are allowed to impose a maximum property tax of $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed value for emergency medical services.
Last year, voters renewed a countywide EMS levy of $0.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, which will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2029. Markham said that leaves another 25 cents of potential EMS levy that Yakima property owners could pay to support the city’s fire department.
If approved by voters, the additional 25-cent EMS levy would generate $2.566 million in annual tax revenue based on 2023 assessed value data for city property, Markham said.
He also noted that in 2022, about 76% of all calls responded to by city fire department personnel were for rescue and emergency services.
“That’s why this (EMS levy) is especially fitting to fund the fire department, because that’s three-fourths of what we do,” Markham added.
Timeline for possible levy vote
The countywide EMS levy that was renewed in November with more than 72% voter support has provided funding for emergency medical care and services since 1991.
In 2022, the levy of 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value raised over $4 million. The levy’s model dictates that 88.5% of the money raised goes toward EMS. The remaining 11.5% goes to the county’s 20 fire departments. Those funds go toward training, salaries, firefighting equipment, medical supplies and operating insurance.
Markham said in 2023, the city will receive $1.8 million from the county EMS levy, which funds nine Yakima Fire Department full time firefighter/emergency medical technician positions. The countywide EMS levy also covers $75,000 in supplies for the YFD.
If Yakima wants to seek additional EMS levy funds for its fire department, a resolution to place the question on the Nov. 7 ballot must be filed with the Yakima County auditor by Aug. 1, Markham said. The levy could be for any amount up to 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
Committees drafting “pro” and “con” statements, which appear alongside the ballot question in voters’ pamphlets, must be formally appointed by Aug. 1, he added.
Markham and several council members believe pushing to get the levy on this November’s ballot might not provide enough time to educate the public about how it would benefit the city and prevent staffing and service cutbacks in the fire department.
“Even though we could still meet these deadlines to get (an EMS levy) on the ballot in November, I’m not sure we could do it justice in presenting it to the community,” Markham said.
City Council members Holly Cousens and Patricia Byers also were concerned with the tight timeline for the November 2023 election, with Byers noting that fire department budgets are set through 2024.
But council member Matt Brown said the city shouldn’t wait if it wants to pursue additional EMS levy funding, noting that this year’s use of overtime pay for fire department personnel is already double the amount budgeted.
“The fire department already has financial issues,” Brown said.
Council members took no action following Markham’s presentation, but the issue will be discussed again on a future agenda.
At their June 6 meeting, council members voted 4-3 to direct city officials to seek request for proposals on a regional fire authority feasibility study. The motion also asked YFD Chief Aaron Markham to gauge the interest of other Yakima County fire districts in the authority.
A regional fire authority taxing district provides direct funding for the city's fire department and any other participating fire districts. Markham said this is a lengthy process that requires at least two years of steps before the new taxing district could be considered by voters.
Budget reviews continue
The possible city EMS levy and regional fire authority were two options for additional fire department revenue Markham mentioned to council members at their May 23 study session of the fire department and SunComm dispatch center budgets.
Markham presented possible budget cuts that could include the elimination of 12 firefighter positions and the closing of Fire Station 92, at 7707 Tieton Drive – potential cutbacks which met immediate opposition from West Valley residents and members of the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 469, which represents Yakima’s firefighters
These moves would save $1.7 million and reduce the city’s fire department budget by 10%, an amount City Council members asked of each department funded by the city’s general fund. That fund, which pays for the majority of city services, is projected to run a deficit beginning in 2025.
The May meeting on the fire department and SunComm dispatch center was the second of seven budget review study sessions, which continue through early August. Yakima Police Department cutbacks were discussed at the first meeting on May 9.
Community development
Tuesday’s study session at the Washington Fruit Community Center also included a presentation from Community Development Director Joan Davenport on potential cuts to her department’s $2.8 million budget.
To cut 10% of her department’s budget would mean not filling a vacant senior planner position, not filling a vacant code compliance officer position, and eliminating a plans examiner position, which would trim $287,000 in expenses.
“What is the impact of losing those positions? It’s a reduced level of service to the community,” Davenport said.
A wildcard in the community development department’s budget is the recently-approved fee increases which aim to cover 100% of the costs of permit, license and land use applications.
Davenport suggested, with support voiced by individual council members, leaving the senior planner position unfilled while waiting to see if the new fees provide more revenue.
The next budget study session, covering the city manager and administration, is planned at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center. The administration department includes airport, economic development, IT, the city clerk and community relations.
