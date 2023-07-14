More than $900,000 in potential public works budget cuts, including reduced snow clearing service and the closure of Fisher Park Golf Course, were presented to the Yakima City Council on Tuesday – along with potential solutions which could provide more revenue.
The revenue ideas, presented by Public Works Director Scott Schafer, could reduce by roughly half the amount of budget cuts needed in the city’s 2025 general fund.
Increases in the city’s in-lieu tax rates – an internal city tax on utility revenue for the general fund – and the use of charter amendment street funds as match money for grants could reduce the 2025 general fund deficit from $7.2 million to “maybe $3.8 million,” Schafer said.
Council members at Tuesday’s study session, the fifth of seven meetings discussing potential budget cuts from various city departments, welcomed any positive revenue possibilities that could prevent unpopular city service reductions for residents.
“Cutting budgets for infrastructure and maintenance seems like a terrible, terrible idea,” said Soneya Lund, District 5 council member and the assistant mayor who chaired Tuesday’s meeting.
“Snow removal cutbacks in some of these neighborhoods would be really dicey,” District 6 council member Matt Brown added.
Street and traffic cuts
As directed by City Manager Bob Harrison, Schafer presented council members with 10% cutbacks in all four areas of the public works department which uses general fund money: City Hall facilities, engineering, streets and traffic, and parks and recreation.
While several cuts would be to employee positions which currently are vacant, other cutbacks would be to services such as hiring contractors to help with snow removal from residential streets.
This would save the city $225,000 each year, but would delay the clearing of residential streets when 3 or more inches of snow fall in Yakima, Schafer said.
Currently, city snow removal crews focus first on the main roads, downtown, school areas and streets with hills or difficult curves, he said. Because removing snow from those priority areas takes time, contractors are hired to clear streets in residential neighborhoods.
Without those supplemental snow removal contractors, delays in clearing residential areas “could be days, it could be weeks” depending on how much snow falls, Schafer said.
“This will have a negative impact on response times for both police and fire (departments),” he added.
Schafer said the city has budgeted for snow removal contractors for the past seven years, and how much of the money is used depends on the snowfall each winter. Some years, not all of the budgeted contractor money is needed, while other times additional funds are required.
Two other proposed street department budget cuts would be $30,000 in annual alleyway maintenance and repair, and $10,000 in trolley track maintenance and repair. Overall, $436,800 of street and traffic spending reductions are proposed, roughly 10% of the department’s budget.
District 3 Council Member Patricia Byers said eliminating the trolley track repair budget would hurt an attraction with significant historical value.
“We’ve already lost a piece of (the trolley route) with the closure of the (Naches River) trolley bridge,” Byers said. “Now they’re down to just the Pine Street route.”
Parks and rec budget cuts
Proposed cutbacks to the parks and recreation department would save $339,234 but eliminate the Beyond the Bell daycare program, summer camps at Miller and Kissel parks, summer movie nights at Chesterley Park and summer concert nights at Franklin Park.
Another proposed cut would close the city-operated Fisher Park Golf Course, with a potential savings of $72,000 – provided the golf course property was sold and the city no longer had to perform maintenance of the grounds, said Ken Wilkinson, parks and recreation manager.
The $72,000 in savings does not include any revenue from the sale of golf course property, he added.
“Even if we close the golf course to the public, we’d still have to maintain it,” Wilkinson said. “We would have to close it and sell it to recognize these savings.”
He noted that last fall, the City Council approved raising adult greens fees from $10 to $12 at Fisher Park, with discounted rates available for seniors, youths and for various specials during the week.
The costs of operating the course for both employees and equipment was $233,000 last year, with revenues of $75,000 offsetting that somewhat, Assistant City Manager Rosylen Oglesby said. The golf course is on track to bring in more revenue this season, she added.
Schafer noted Fisher Park is “a very busy and popular golf course” and both Wilkinson and Harrison told council members closing it would generate significant opposition from the community.
District 1 Council Member Eliana Macias noted the recent progress made with offerings at the Washington Fruit Community Center in Miller Park and the Beyond the Bell after school program, which provide popular activities for children in her district.
“I would prefer to raise the fees just a little bit or adjust the charges rather than completely shut the programs down,” Macias said.
Other options
Byers suggested cutting back, or perhaps eliminating entirely, plans to renovate and use the former Bank of America building immediately south of City Hall at 101 N. Second St.
She said while the city certainly could use the additional space and create a more accessible and modern facility for city staff and the public, it made sense to curtail those plans if it meant avoiding budget cuts that affect public safety and quality-of-life amenities.
Schafer also presented his two revenue solutions. The first involved increasing the in-lieu tax the city pays on its utility use from 20% to 22%.
A payment in lieu of taxes compensates the city utilities for some or all of the tax revenue lost due to government use of those utilities.
He noted an increase in the stormwater rate, from 15% to 20%, already is planned to provide operating and capital funds of $200,000 annually for the new Martin Luther King Jr. Aquatic Center.
Increasing all four utility taxes the city pays for wastewater, stormwater, water and refuge from 20% to 22% would add $1.03 million each year to the general fund’s revenues, Schafer said.
“I believe the utilities could absorb this (in lieu tax) increase for a short amount of time,” he added.
His other revenue solution involves the voter-approved street overlay and reconstruction fund, which provides an annual amount of at least $2 million for repairs on 120 miles of roadways throughout Yakima.
The bonds for those projects retire in 2024 and 2028, Schafer said, meaning about $2.4 million per year will be available as “match money” for various street improvement grants beginning in 2025. This would free up general fund money previously used for these grants.
“Between this (charter amendment funds) proposal and in lieu taxes at 22%, we could reduce the 2025 budget cuts from $7.2 million to maybe $3.8 million,” Schafer said.
As with earlier budget cut proposals for the police, fire, community development and administration departments, Harrison said Schafer’s list of reductions and City Council comments/suggestions on them will be considered when a list of recommended cutbacks is presented to council in August or September.
The next City Council budget study session, covering human resources, the city’s legal and finance department, utility billing and purchasing, is 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in Room G at the Harman Center.
