Earlier this year, Operation Shoulder to Shoulder set its sights on helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn, Russian-invaded homeland.
In July, Yakima County commissioners approved a $250,000 resettlement grant from the state Department of Commerce for the organization to provide services to Ukrainian refugees.
Now, the organization is facing funding hurdles as Yakima County officials question its reporting of expenditures.
So far, Shoulder to Shoulder has submitted reimbursement requests for more than $160,000 in services it provided, according to invoices received by Yakima County.
But the organization hasn’t received any reimbursement funds from the grant. The grant doesn’t provide any upfront money but reimburses the organization for expenditures on a monthly basis.
Many of the invoices submitted by Shoulder to Shoulder involved cash payments to service providers, and the county prosecutor’s office recently told the organization it wouldn’t be reimbursed for any cash payments.
In addition, the state has reduced the grant to $185,000 — a $65,000 reduction — because of the relatively low number of Ukrainian refugees that have come to Yakima County, said Cary Retlin, new initiatives manager with the state Department of Commerce.
Roger Gavriluk, director of Operation Shoulder to Shoulder, said county officials overseeing the grant have been difficult to work with, and he blames them for the state’s pullback of funds.
He said he’s provided required information, but the county keeps asking for more, saying the documentation isn’t sufficient.
“As soon as we provide the documents, they move the goal posts,” Gavriluk said. “They told us to get a CPA, so we did. We’ve given them pay stubs.
“We’re trying to establish the first refugee service here in Yakima. You would think the county would get behind us.”
Human Services Director Esther Magasis, who is administrating the grant, said there’s been much disagreement over which documents are required for reimbursement.
“We’ve gone back and forth with them a lot,” she said. “The issue is that they believe they’ve provided all the documentation we need. They haven’t.”
Reimbursement issues
Paul Garcia, the organization’s chief financial officer, said he provided receipts of services and salaries paid for by the organization.
Garcia said much of the initial costs were paid in cash. He said he had about $100,000 in personal and donated funds in his safe that he used to start up the organization and make initial payments for services.
Magasis said she was concerned about assuring proper documentation of cash payments. In a Nov. 17 email to Gavriluk and Garcia, Magasis said she had sufficient documentation for $43,666 of the $160,909.62 in expenditures claimed so far.
The reimbursements Magasis said she could substantiate included the organization’s insurance costs, office lease, mental health services, ESL materials, and monthly rent to a local family hosting a Ukrainian family.
The remaining amount, $117,243.30, was cash-paid salaries to staff spanning the months of July through October that Magasis said lacked sufficient documentation.
The organization employs Gavriluk as director, Garcia as CFO, an ESL director and a case manager, Garcia said.
Magasis said receipts alone weren’t enough to substantiate all the expenditures. She said the organization provided expenses in a spreadsheet style document without specific contract information with providers or payroll tax withholdings.
“But it’s not an actual invoice or contract,” Magasis said. “Each contract should be able to provide an invoice, and they’re not.”
Garcia said that at first salaries were paid to staff as independent contractors requiring 1099 forms, which do not require tax withholdings.
On Nov. 29, Yakima County Deputy Prosecutor Dan Clark sent Gavriluk a letter saying Shoulder to Shoulder would not be reimbursed for any cash payments.
The letter said accurate and sufficient documentation of expenditures are required in a timely manner and warned the organization that the contract could be terminated if those requirements weren't met.
Gavriluk said mediation would need to occur before the county could terminate the contract with Shoulder to Shoulder.
The letter also questioned whether the psychiatrist mental health service was licensed in Washington state, which is a grant requirement.
Garcia said the psychologist is licensed in Oregon but has experience in treating combat veterans. He also said the county initially agreed to reimburse him.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said the issues have more to do Gavriluk and Garcia starting a new organization from scratch and not being familiar with all the documentation required.
“That is not a deficiency of human services or a deficiency of Roger or Paul,” she said. “They’re just building from the ground up.”
Garcia said the organization would rather seek funding sources elsewhere at this point.
“I don’t know if we’re ever going to have a working relationship with the county — I think that’s done,” Garcia said.
Funding reduction
Garcia and Gavriluk estimated anywhere from 50 to 100 Ukrainians would come to Yakima County as war began unfolding.
Today, their organization is helping 14 families totaling 19 Ukrainians, Gavriluk said.
Retlin, with the Department of Commerce, said that’s why funds are being pulled back and reallocated to other areas that have seen larger influxes of Ukrainian refuges.
King, Snohomish, Pierce and Clark counties are seeing the largest number of Ukrainian refugees, he said.
Gavriluk said efforts to bring more Ukrainian refugees here were diminished by the lack of reimbursements.
Garcia said he wasn’t informed of the funding reduction until talking to Retlin about reimbursement concerns.
The organization will forgo salaries through October and focus using the $180,000 in grant funds on program costs, Garcia said.
“We’ll tap other nonprofits supporting them,” he said.
