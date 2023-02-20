The city of Yakima is eligible for more than $1.8 million in federal housing assistance, and Tuesday’s City Council meeting will include a public hearing on how those funds could be allocated.
Home Investment Partnership Program-American Rescue Plan funds are a one-time allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Yakima Community Development Director Joan Davenport wrote in a memo to council members.
The grant funding may be used to help individuals or households experiencing or at risk of homelessness; victims of domestic violence; and other vulnerable populations such as veterans or those with disabilities, Davenport wrote.
“Grant funds may be used to provide services or housing to reduce homelessness or promote housing stability,” she added.
As part of the city’s planning process for the funding, a public hearing is required, with the city using the comments and public participation in its allocation plan.
The hearing begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall, 129 N. Second St.
A similar public hearing on the funding is scheduled before the Board of Yakima County Commissioners at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in their basement meeting room, 33B, at the Yakima County Courthouse, 128 N. Second St.
The City Council's regular Tuesday meeting begins at 5:30. At the meeting, an amendment to the current wheeled all-terrain vehicles ordinance will be considered, requiring ATV operators to be at least 18 years old and carry proof of liability insurance. Another amendment would require ATV operators to comply with any restrictions on their driver’s license.
Council members also will consider accepting a Washington State Department of Transportation grant of $750,000 to build roughly 1 mile of trail and a pedestrian bridge over Cowiche Creek.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
