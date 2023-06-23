Yakima’s municipal court system will soon hear drug possession and public drug use cases after the Yakima City Council approved changes to the city’s municipal code at its Tuesday night meeting.
The changes regarding drug-related offenses follow the “Blake Fix” legislation passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on May 16 that will make intentional possession or public use of small amounts of illegal drugs a modified gross misdemeanor.
The new state law was approved during last month’s special legislative session and will take effect July 1.
The legislation was needed after the state Supreme Court, in February 2021, issued the Blake decision that struck down a statute making possession of a controlled substance a felony punishable by as many as five years in prison. The state had a stopgap drug possession law that classified drug possession as a misdemeanor.
Under the newly signed legislation, possession of public use of small amounts of illegal drugs will be punishable by up to six months in jail for the first two offenses and up to a year in jail on subsequent offenses.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Senior Assistant City Attorney Cynthia Martinez and Police Chief Matt Murray said drug possession and public use violations would be prosecuted in municipal court by city prosecutors, rather than in Yakima County District Court.
“There are a lot of reasons why this would be helpful,” Murray said of using municipal court. “It does bring some control of this issue back to the city.”
The changes unanimously approved by the council would move the following drug offenses into the municipal court system:
• Knowing possession of controlled substances.
• Knowing use of prohibited substances in a public place.
• Knowing possession of prescribed drugs without a prescription.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martinez recommends that these drug violations be prosecuted within the city of Yakima’s criminal justice system rather than District Court, in part because the city prosecution division has a charging unit and a community diversion program.
“The charging unit screens cases before filing, avoiding costs on nonviable cases,” she added. “The diversion program will be retooled to handle ‘Blake’ diversions, which are encouraged in the legislation.”
Council member Matt Brown asked Martinez how many cases would be added to the municipal court system with the ordinance changes.
She said using county prosecutor numbers from before the pandemic – and before the Blake Supreme Court decision – about 200 drug possession and public drug use cases could be expected each year, but there are various factors that could alter that number.
The increase in case load will depend on the number of “stand-alone” drug cases – ones that do not arise with other crimes, Martinez said.
“It’s just hard to say how many of these stand-alone (drug charge) cases we’re going to get,” she added.
Council member Patricia Byers wondered if the county court system should be dealing with these stand-alone drug cases.
“That’s a decision (the council) needs to make,” Martinez said. “With the exception of the defense workload, the city criminal justice system is poised to absorb the increased cases. Once there is data on the impact, the council can choose to revisit this decision.”
While the state legislation takes effect July 1, the changes to Yakima city ordinances take effect 30 days after the council’s Tuesday night vote, which would be July 21.
