After returning $1.1 million in federal rental assistance funds last year because of processing delays, Yakima County saw a $900,000 reduction in those funds this year.
The federal rental assistance was part of COVID-19 relief funds. Yakima County was the only county in the state to have to return funds last year.
But that doesn’t mean the county’s rental assistance program failed, said Esther Magasis, director of the county’s department of human services.
“I’m surprised that the response from some has still been that it was an unsuccessful project because $2 million was reclaimed,” Magasis said. “That seems to be missing the bigger picture of what was achieved.”
Initially, the county was awarded more than $43 million in federal rental assistance funds over a two-year grant cycle that ends about mid-2023, Magasis said.
The funds are to be distributed on a reimbursement basis, meaning service providers must pay out of their own pocket and seek reimbursement.
Magasis said funding of this type in this magnitude usually isn’t available to rural communities.
The county and area service providers who receive the funds lacked the resources to distribute that much money in a timely manner, she said.
Staffing shortages county government and service providers are experiencing didn’t help, Magasis said.
Typically, the county distributes about $3.7 million every two years rental assistance programs operated by area service providers, she said.
The grant required the county to establish an individual system that prevents duplicate disbursements.
The county eventually established an online portal for those in need to apply and hired and brought in a subgrantee to processes applications, make upfront payments for rental assistance programs and seek reimbursement from the federal grant, Magasis said.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said the county isn’t taking a dismissive attitude toward the loss of funds but said it shouldn’t overshadow the work that was done to disburse more rental assistance than ever before in Yakima County.
“I’m never going to be dismissive of that,” she said. “But I also want to acknowledge the enormous task we were given.”
So far, the county has disbursed more than $23 million of the federal funds, according to the county’s online rental assistance data.
Magasis said she’s confident the remaining $19 million will be disbursed before the grant cycle ends about mid-2023.
“Right now we’ve been spending between $1 (million) to $2 million a month,” she said.
