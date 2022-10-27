Yakima County will rely on more than $47 million in reserves to produce a balanced 2023 operating budget, according to a preliminary budget report.
Overall expenses are estimated at nearly $314 million next year while revenues are anticipated at more than $267 million, the preliminary budget showed.
Finance Director Craig Warner presented the preliminary budget to Yakima County commissioners during Tuesday’s regular business meeting.
The county has done well managing extra reserves accumulated in recent years, Warner said.
“While 2024 may have unknowns due to the national economy, Yakima County has prudently budgeted for 2023 to cover for economic impacts in 2023,” he said.
The county is expected to end 2023 with more than a $130 million in carryover balance.
Commissioners scheduled two public hearings on the budget, one at 9 a.m. Dec. 5, and another at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Commissioners are expected to approve the final budget at 10 a.m. Dec. 13. All hearings will be held in Room B33 of the Yakima County Courthouse, 128 N. Second St. in Yakima.
General fund expenditures next year are expected to be $75.8 million while revenue is estimated at $71.6 million. The single largest general fund increase is labor costs, expected to increase by nearly $4.6 million.
The general fund mostly pays for law and justice services, including the courts, offices of the prosecutor, assigned counsel and sheriff.
Despite shortfalls, there are some areas of expected revenue growth in the general fund. Sales tax revenue is expected to bring an additional $1.8 million, a 10% increase over this year while investment interest is expected to bring an additional $1.3 million over last year into the general fund, the preliminary report said.
A 1% increase in property tax revenue is estimated to bring an additional $890,000 into the general fund in 2023, the report said.
There’s more good news. The county this year will satisfy the construction debt on the Pacific Avenue jail, eliminating an annual $2 million payment.
That jail was built to house inmates form other communities under contracts worth millions of dollars. The county lost those contracts and the jail was closed in late 2010 with a construction debt that sent the county into a financial tailspin.
Funds from the county’s road levy was shifted to the general fund to help offset the impact. This year the amount was $1.7 million.
Warner said he’s happy to see the debt retired.
“We don’t have to pull this money out of County Roads any more so it definitely supports our road programs,” he said.
