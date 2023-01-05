Judge David Elofson will be hanging up his robe at the end of the month.
Elofson, first elected to Yakima County Superior Court in 2008, will retire Jan. 31, Court Director Jessica Humphreys said.
Prior to joining the court, Elofson worked for the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and two local law firms. He was elected in August 2008 to replace outgoing Judge Robert Hackett.
During his tenure on the Yakima County bench, Elofson served as the court’s presiding judge and oversaw the court’s mental health and drug courts. Those courts are designed to steer defendants whose crimes are based in drug addiction or mental illness into treatment rather than incarceration.
Elofson also presided over the court’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the return to in-person court trials.
A 1971 graduate of Eisenhower High School, Elofson graduated from Washington State University with degrees in business and hotel administration. He worked as an assistant manager for several local hotels, a tennis pro at a New Hampshire boys camp and a life insurance salesperson in Rhode Island before going to law school at California Western School of Law in San Diego, graduating in 1985.
After passing the bar, Elofson worked as a deputy Yakima County prosecuting attorney before joining his father’s law firm, Elofson, Vincent, Hurst and Crossland, and later becoming a partner in Menke Jackson Beyer and Elofson until his election to the court.
