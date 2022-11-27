So far, Yakima County commissioners have approved nearly $8.2 million of the county’s $48.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for public safety projects.
But there are still 152 applicants seeking funds totaling $155 million for projects. It’s not clear when commissioners will decide on those requests.
The county has until Dec. 31, 2024, to allocate the federal ARPA funds, and they have to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. The funds come with requirements, such as reporting execution plans followed by quarterly and annual reports.
Many of the applicants are area cities and county departments requesting funds for road, water and other infrastructure projects, said Commissioner Amanda McKinney.
County commissioners hired accounting firm Clifton Larson Allen to review the applications to ensure that the requests align with ARPA funding requirements, McKinney said.
The county agreed to a $30,440 contract with the firm that expired in October, said county Finance Director Craig Warner.
Now the county plans to extend the contract with the firm, which specializes in federal grant reviews, to identify which projects are most likely to receive other federal and state grants, McKinney said.
“We are currently looking at expanding the contract so that they can assist us over the duration of the ARPA program,” she said.
Securing more than one funding source for projects would stretch ARPA dollars, McKinney said.
“We are moving very methodically and cautiously so that we stand ready to have matching funds that are required to ensure as many different entities, organizations and projects are funded in our community as possible by combining ARPA funds to these,” she said.
Applicants’ requests are being considered along with new federal funding available, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Build Back Better Act, Commissioner LaDon Linde said.
“We are looking at those to see if they can be used to stretch our ARPA funds and allow us to fund more of the requests that came to us,” he said. “Therefore, it is going to take longer than we originally thought to make more funding awards.”
A date to decide the remaining applications has yet to be scheduled, he said.
“It’s hard to put an exact timeline on that for now. We should know more in the next one to two weeks,” he said.
Commissioners already have approved ARPA funds for several public safety projects: $2.8 million for a regional crime lab, $776,000 for a traffic detective and related equipment, $350,000 for two new armored vehicles for the sheriff’s office and $229,000 for Flock Safety cameras for Selah, Wapato, Toppenish and Sunnyside.
Commissioners also approved about $4 million for a “proactive unit” at the sheriff’s office. The unit consists of a sergeant and four deputies who will conduct intense management of criminal hotspots in the county and would work with the new regional crime lab.
