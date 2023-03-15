Early this week, Yakima County Commissioners finalized America Rescue Plan Act spending, which included $10 million set aside for broadband Internet projects and $9 million to backfill revenue losses during the pandemic.

The county was awarded $48.8 million in ARPA funds. Half came in 2021 and the rest a year later, with funding doled out in different rounds. The county expects to receive $618,869 in interest from the ARPA funds, which it has allocated to projects as well.

Commissioners last month awarded $18 million ARPA funds to numerous projects countywide, including $3 million for a swimming pool on the east side of Yakima.

On Tuesday, commissioners finalized the spending, which included using $8 million to backfill revenue losses in the county’s Department of Corrections, and another $1 million to cover claims filed by correction workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Commissioner Kyle Curtis.

When the pandemic hit, the jail’s inmate population dramatically dropped. Other communities that housed their inmates here under contracts stopped sending them, and contract revenue dwindled, Curtis said.

“We’ve never picked that back up,” he said.

Commissioners are eagerly awaiting word about a $12 million state grant the county applied for earlier this year for a project that would install infrastructure in rural areas around the city of Tieton, said Yakima County Human Services Director Esther Magasis.

The county should get an answer from the state by the end of the month, she said.

Commissioner Amanda McKinney, who has been a vocal proponent of a countywide broadband expansion, said the $10 million set aside is only a small match for the estimated $150 million needed for such a project.

McKinney said the county is poised to apply for a share in the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

Washington state is expecting to receive about $950 million of that to be distributed to projects statewide, she said.