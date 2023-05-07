Kyle Romaneski, 38, said he’s been homeless in Yakima County for about decade.
He’s spent the past three years living in a makeshift camp along the Yakima River near Union Gap.
He’s not interested in going to a shelter or seeking any help.
“I love being outdoors with my dog,” he said recently at his camp. “It’s a freedom after being in prison behind four walls.”
But he could be forced to if Yakima County Commissioners successfully execute a proposal calling for the removal of encampments along the Yakima Greenway, a 20-mile-long pathway filled with parks and lakes along the banks of the Naches and Yakima rivers.
Homeless people have lived in encampments deep in the brush along those rivers for decades. Those encampments invite a host of problems. Warming fires continue to get out of control. Camps are often filled with trash, junk and drug needles — debris that often finds its way into the rivers during high water.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney says it’s gone on for too long. She says the encampments are not only unsafe to live at, but they are also harming the river and surrounding habitat.
“People do not want to see other people in our community living in such a state of disarray,” she said. “It’s unhealthy, it's unsafe. Nobody wants that.”
There's no firm statistics showing how many people are living along the rivers. But the 2022 Point-in-Time survey counted 183 people without shelter countywide.
Yakima County code enforcement officers have been cleaning up abandoned camps along the river the past few years. But the proposal presented by commissioners — called an Encampment Removal and Cleanup Policy — would have authorities uproot camps after providing notice to inhabitants.
Not everyone embraces the proposal.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic says the county doesn’t have the resources to carry out enforcement of the policy and worries such a move could face a legal challenge.
“There’s a lot of layers to this and it’s just not a simple fix under the law and considering all the things globally we have to deal with,” he said.
The proposal
The proposed policy would authorize designated county personnel to identify and remove encampments.
Encampment inhabitants would be given a 72-hour notice to gather their personal belongings and leave. If not, county staff would return and remove the encampment. Any personal property would be sorted and stored for 30 days before being disposed of if not claimed.
Sheriff’s deputies are required to be present if inhabitants are there at the time of removal. Outreach staff from homeless service providers are to be notified between the time of notice and removal. Their presence would be requested at time of encampment removal if inhabitants were there.
Prosecutor Brusic says there are several problems the county could run into by executing such a policy. He sees potential issues in determining what is personal property and warehousing it, dedicating deputies to encampment removal and tying up the courts with misdemeanor offenses resulting from confrontations between authorities and encampment residents refusing to leave.
Both the sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices are short-staffed and Brusic said he’s already facing challenges in determining what crimes to charge out.
“Once again, is this where we want to put these resources?” Brusic said.
These issues could culminate into a lawsuit, he said, pointing to the landmark case Martin v. the City of Boise.
A ruling in that case struck down Boise’s ordinance prohibiting sleeping and camping in public places, such as on sidewalks and in parks because of a lack of shelter beds.
Commissioner McKinney said laws have eroded and resources aren’t able to meet the needs of the community; regardless, something must be done.
“That is the sad truth that our public is becoming increasingly more frustrated with,” she said. “The business owners and property owners who cannot have someone removed from their land when they are clearly there illegally. And causing destruction, on mass scale. Destruction to the environment, fire hazards, long term destruction and I can’t even speak to what our business community has to deal with.”
McKinney said taxpayers’ dollars are being invested in habitat restoration in the Yakima River Basin. There’s the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan – a multi-agency effort to improve water storage and habitat including fish returns in the basin.
The Legislature recently committed $70 million that will receive a 50% federal match for river work, McKinney said.
“We cannot allow that good work to be canceled out by someone destroying it at the same time,” she said.
Large cleanups of legacy camps have occurred. Last October, more than 9 tons of garbage was airlifted from remote areas of the river.
Most recently, about 4 tons of garbage was cleaned from an encampment area south of the Terrace Heights bridge, said Yakima County Code Enforcement Division Manager Tua Vang.
The cleanup occurred just before the river rose and flooded into that area, he said.
“So it was a good thing we went and cleaned up that area,” he said.
Commissioners plan to further discuss the proposal with Brusic and other county officials before deciding whether to approve it, McKinney said.
Yakima Greenway Executive Director Kellie Connaughton applauds the proposal.
She said the proposal is the first policy she’s seen with protocols and definitions outlined on paper.
“I think it’s a tremendous start,” she said. “I understand the resource issue but we can’t continue to say ‘we can’t do anything.’ ”
Outreach
On a recent afternoon, outreach workers from Camp Hope walked the south end of the Greenway to hand out personal hygiene items, water and snacks to those living along the river.
They also warned campers about the rising river and told them about the services provided at Camp Hope – a city-sanctioned homeless encampment in east Yakima.
They came across Romaneski, who said he wasn’t interested in living anywhere else than along the river.
Walking through his camp with his dog Harlo, he explained how he tries to keep it clean. A pile of firewood was neatly stacked near his tent. There was a makeshift burn barrel used to heat water. Some scrap metal and bike parts were nearby.
Romaneski said people living along the river often help one another by sharing food and other necessities. He said he knows his neighbors better than most in traditional neighborhoods.
“We’re more community-like than other areas of the community,” he said.
That community emphasis is part of the difficulty in getting people to come in for services, said Camp Hope Director Mike Kay.
Kay allows Camp Hope residents who once lived along the river to conduct outreach in hopes of overcoming that.
“Residents make connections with those still out there,” he said.
Several service providers including the Union Gospel Mission and Yakima Neighborhood Health Service provide outreach to people living on the streets and along the rivers.
The county devotes some of its homeless funds to outreach efforts. But McKinney said she’s not convinced outreach has proved to make any real difference with those who are chronically homeless along the rivers.
She said the policy requires outreach and that outreach efforts and progress made will be tracked moving forward, which was lacking in the past.
“If the outreach isn’t successful then we are not going to continue to partner with you,” McKinney said.
A diversion
Kay supports the proposal but suggests a diversion program for anyone who may be cited for trespass along the river.
Rather than having them go to jail, they’d be given an opportunity to follow requirements.
Many people experiencing chronic homelessness have mental health and/or substance abuse problems. Kay has drafted a proposed diversion plan that would require offenders to participate in treatment offered by area service providers.
If they fulfill the requirements, charges are dismissed.
Key recently partnered with Comprehensive Healthcare in Yakima to erect a behavioral health center and transitional housing units at Camp Hope.
He said the project would pair well with the commissioner’s proposal.
“At least people would have a chance to make a decision instead of going to jail,” Kay said.
