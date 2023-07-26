Yakima County Commissioner will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss the county’s 2024 operating budget.
The public can attend the 12:30 p.m. meeting in person in Room 232 of the Yakima County Courthouse, 129 N. Second Street, Yakima, or online.
The county tapped $47 million in reserves to balance a $314 million overall budget for 2023. County budget officials expect about $130 million in carryover revenue to begin 2024 operations.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney said budget preview meetings were routinely held this time of year before the COVID-19 pandemic and that the county is returning to that practice.
"The last few years the Financial Services team met with one Commissioner who updated the other two in a work session. This is a more ideal way so each Commissioner has a chance to ask questions in real time," she said.
