Service providers could become busier now that Yakima County plans to uproot homeless encampments along the Yakima and Naches rivers.

For decades, homeless encampments along those waterways have frustrated county officials, authorities and recreators. For the past few years, county staff and volunteers have been working to clean up abandoned encampments littered with trash, human feces, and other junk as well as drug needles.

On Tuesday, Yakima County Commissioners ramped up efforts with unanimous approval of a policy authorizing county staff to remove such encampments whether inhabited or not.

This comes despite warnings from Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic and the American Civil Liberties Union that such a move could spark a civil rights lawsuit.

Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said those living along the rivers are doing so illegally and impacting the environment and the public’s use of the Yakima Greenway, a 20-mile paved pathway filled with parks and lakes along the Yakima and Naches Rivers.

She said there are plenty of resources available to them, but they refuse to accept help.

“These folks who are there illegally camping are there actively evading services,” McKinney said. “All of the things that are available where they should be, within city limits. But they are actively refusing services.”

There are no firm statistics as to how many people are living along the rivers. The 2022 Point-in-Time survey counted 183 unsheltered people countywide.

Under the policy, designated county personnel will be authorized to seek out encampments and remove them after posting a 72-hour notice. Personal belongings would be disposed of if not claimed within 30 days. An online dashboard will provide information about personal belongings and how to retrieve them.

Those living in camps will be directed to service providers and outreach workers will be involved, according to the policy.

About a decade ago, previous county commissioners approved an ordinance banning camping along the rivers, citing problems with warming fires getting out of control and growing into wildfires. Property has been damaged more than once as a result.

Area firefighters continue to respond to wildfires along the rivers often caused those living in makeshift encampments.

The new policy strengthens the existing ordinance and sets guidelines for county staff to remove active encampments, McKinney said.

“This allows us to have a formalized process for now moving forward to active camps in a legal way as described in the new ordinance,” she said.

Legal challenge

Initially, the policy called for a Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy to be present if a camp were to be removed while inhabitants were present. Brusic said such a scenario could spark confrontations and lead to arrest if inhabitants were reluctant to leave. Those arrested would be jailed and then sent through the courts, further straining an already short-staffed law and justice system, Brusic said.

There’s also the chance of a legal challenge, Brusic had said, pointing to the landmark case Martin v. the City of Boise. A ruling in that case struck down Boise’s ordinance prohibiting sleeping and camping in public places, such as on sidewalks and in parks because of a lack of shelter beds.

Service providers here say they have beds to spare.

In May, the ACLU cited some of Brusic’s concern in a letter to county commissioners, warning of the potential litigation that could arise from such a policy.

The policy approved Tuesday didn’t require deputy presence and said designated personnel were only to act remove encampments when it was safe to do so.

Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Don Anderson said the revised policy was modeled after one in Pierce County, which hasn’t faced any legal challenges since being adopted in 2020.

Implementation

Lisa Freund, director of Yakima County Public Services, said there’s still planning to do before cleanup of active encampments begins.

She said the county is still deciding where personal belongings will be stored and will establish an online dashboard identifying personal belongings for pickup.

Some possible places could be the county landfill or the Sheriff’s Office’s former search and rescue building near the Pacific Avenue Jail.

“We haven’t landed on a final place yet,” Freund said.

The county’s code enforcement office has already been conducting cleanup and any staff increases needed will be determined as more aggressive cleanup work takes place, she said.

The state Department of Ecology proved a $60,000 solid waste cleanup grant last year, and has promised another $50,000 a year this year, Freund said.

Work and hours will be tracked for the remainder of the year and a 2024 cleanup budget proposal will be established, she said.

“Will it change how things are out there?” Freund said. “We’ll wait and see.”

Services

Mike Kay, director of Camp Hope, said his city sanctioned encampment in east Yakima can comfortably house 200 people a night and up to 250 if needed.

He said his facility is averaging about 165 people a night now. Kay worries that increasing staff may be needed if the new policy drives those on the river into shelters.

Most living on the river are chronically homeless and not easy to deal with, he said. They typically have a higher need for mental health and substance abuse services, Kay said.

“Those on river don’t want to be in shelter,” he said. “My biggest concern is most of those people have some type of trauma that makes them not want to live in a shelter. When put those types of people together, there’s going to be flareups. That’s going to happen.”

Camp Hope is in the process of getting more shipping containers outfitted as living spaces where people can be housed in a less congregated setting. Comprehensive Healthcare is involved in that project, which also includes a behavioral health treatment facility.

Mike Johnson at Union Gospel Mission says he has plenty of empty beds and welcomes any increases the policy would create.

The mission in north Yakima can sleep up to 200 individuals a night, 120 men and 60 women.

“But we’re not going to turn anyone away,” Johnson said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the county, mission numbers dropped to low of 50 people a night, he said.

The number of people staying at the mission has rebounded to about 100 people a night with about another 100 to spare, Johnson said.

“We’ve got some beds,” he said. “We’d love to welcome more folks back. If this makes more work for us, its work that we'd welcome.”