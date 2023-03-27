Yakima County caught nearly $6.3 million in rental assistance fraud during the pandemic thanks to a fraud prevention system it installed, said Commissioner Amanda McKinney.
The fraud prevention system was installed after the county was awarded $43 million in federal rental assistance funds over a two-year grant cycle in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the county lost $2 million of the federal assistance due to delays in disbursing it. The county had to return $1.1 million in 2021 and had its award cut by $900,000 last year.
The county wasn’t accustomed to handing out that much money and had to establish a disbursement system that included a fraud prevention program.
The implementation of those programs delayed fund disbursements, county officials said at the time.
The contracted company providing the fraud-prevention system, FORWARD Platforms, reported it caught 149 altered documents totaling $2,761,096.66 and another 139 cases involving other forms of fraud totaling $3,538,322 in Yakima County.
McKinney, who has spent more than 20 years in the mortgage industry, said the delays getting the system up and running were worth it.
“I know most do not want to believe it, but there are people willing to commit fraud, and it happens more often when there are greater supplies of cash available with condensed deadlines and overworked industry professionals,” she said.
How much money was paid to the fraud protection company FORWARD? Who was committing the fraud, renters or landlords? Money for renters was lost because disbursement took too long? This story smells.
