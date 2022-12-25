The Board of Yakima County Commissioners will revisit a resolution to enter negotiations with American Medical Response for 911 ambulance services at its Tuesday, Dec. 27, meeting.
A new contract for 911 services, which has been in the works for more than a year, was on the Dec. 20 board of commissioners consent agenda but was tabled by Commissioner Ron Anderson due to financial concerns about AMR.
Anderson’s action followed comments from attorney James Carmody, representing current ambulance provider Advance Life Systems, that questioned the provider selection process and AMR's finances and operations.
At Friday’s board of commissioners work session, Anderson said his questions and concerns on the ambulance issue had been resolved. Fellow Commissioner LaDon Linde said he also was comfortable with the resolution being placed on Tuesday’s agenda.
Earlier in the work session, during the public comment period, Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange said any further delay on the contract “tells the public this board does not care about public health.”
Several Yakima County fire chiefs have requested a new, single-company contract because they believe ambulances are too often not available for emergencies when they are busy with other calls, such as transporting patients between health care facilities.
Commissioners selected AMR, a subsidiary of Colorado-based Global Medical Response, for the contract last year, but later sent out a new request for proposal as controversy emerged over past contract issues AMR had in other communities. These controversies included a discrimination lawsuit filed against AMR in Spokane, which was settled for $165,000.
Commissioners reopened the bidding for 911 ambulance services, with the city of Yakima’s purchasing department overseeing the process. The city contracted with Tennessee-based McGrath Consulting to devise the RFP, and that firm chose AMR over ALS, a Yakima-based company that has been providing ambulance services here since 1996.
The commissioners’ regular weekly meeting begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Yakima County Courthouse, and is also available for viewing online. For an agenda and online access to the meeting, visit yakimacounty.us/agendacenter.
