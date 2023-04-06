The Yakima City Council updated rules dealing with barking dogs, feral cats and roaming poultry on Tuesday.
The council approved the changes to the city's animal control ordinances and licensing unanimously and without discussion.
The proposed changes include strengthening the “dangerous dog” definition; the increase and streamlining of dog license fees; reducing “poultry at large” violations to an infraction; increasing the threshold for a barking dog violation; and adding a "human responsibility for cats” section to city code.
Dog licenses, which require proof of rabies vaccination, would cost $25 (altered) or $75 (unaltered) for one year, or $60 and $180 for three years, with reduced rates available for senior citizen dog owners.
Regarding the barking dog rules, owners of any dog or dogs which bark, growl, yelp, howl or whine loud enough to be heard by neighbors for 15 minutes or more may receive an infraction punishable by a $250 fine.
Complaints made by at least two people from separate households, or a recording of the behavior for the specified period of time, will be used to verify the violation, the new barking dog ordinance states.
If the barking or other dog noises are in response to intruders, trespassers or other people entering on or near the dog owner’s property, the complaint will be dismissed, the ordinance states.
The city also is looking at a humane feral cat reduction program, such as “trap-alter-return,” said Supervising Codes Inspector Tony Doan.
“Staff found that other communities with (trap-alter-return feral cat programs) partner with a nonprofit agency,” Doan said. “City staff has identified grant opportunities that are most appropriate to be managed and administered by non-profit entities that provide direct spay and neutering services.”
The city is willing to provide support and be a partner to any organization applying for available feral cat humane reduction program funding, Doan added.
Doan also discussed business license requirements for those who sell animals and are engaged in animal breeding. License identifications must be included in puppy sale advertisements.
Doan said the city has a business license requirement for anyone soliciting sales, and this would apply to animal breeding or selling puppies.
“There is a revenue threshold that governs whether a license is required,” Doan said. “Identifying and enforcing violations would be a challenge, however staff is willing to continue to explore this topic.”
Enforcement of animal control rules is transitioning to the Yakima Police Department’s community service officers, with those employees currently in the training process, Doan added. Animal control complaints were previously handled by the city's code enforcement division.
