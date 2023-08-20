As six of the seven Yakima City Council members issued statements about avoiding future budget cuts to police and fire personnel and departments, city officials issued a reminder of their own ahead of Tuesday’s council study session.
Randy Beehler, the city’s communications and public affairs director, said that while council members are expected to provide direction on the budget and revenue options they have received over the past three months, no final decisions are expected Tuesday.
Options such as a potential EMS levy increase ballot initiative and laying the groundwork for a possible regional fire authority are expected to be discussed as the city anticipates general fund revenue shortfalls for the 2025-26 budget, Beehler said.
Since May, the City Council has had seven study sessions to hear budget cut proposals from all departments who use general fund money. The proposals have included leaving vacant positions unfilled, possible layoffs, cutbacks in city services such as residential street snowplowing, and the potential closure of Yakima Fire Station 92 and the Fisher Park Golf Course.
City Manager Bob Harrison and former Director of Finance and Budget Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines warned council members earlier this year that general fund revenues, including budget transfers, will fall short of expenses beginning in 2025.
The 2023 budget projects a $2.5 million net fund balance; it dwindles to $599,000 after 2024; and is estimated to be negative-$3.7 million in 2025, Ferrer-Santa Ines reported at the City Council’s Feb. 28 retreat.
After discussing the limited — and politically unpopular — options for increasing taxes and other revenues, council members asked department leaders whose budgets are covered by the general fund to propose 10% across-the-board budget cuts.
Police and fire budget statements
Since they were discussed in May, the potential budget cuts to police and fire department staffing have attracted the most attention, and criticism, from Yakima residents.
On Tuesday, council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens distributed a joint statement to media saying they have united to “strongly oppose any potential cuts to frontline emergency responders.”
The statement said the trio is committed to exploring all alternatives to see that Yakima’s budget challenges are met without compromising public safety.
“The city of Yakima remains resolute in its decision to maintaining a safe and secure environment for its residents,” the statement said, adding that Brown, Byers and Cousens “pledge to exhaust all viable options to protect the community’s well-being.”
Brown represents Council District 6, Byers represents Council District 3, and Cousens represents Council District 7, where the fire station that could be closed is located.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reached out to Mayor Janice Deccio and council members Eliana Macias, Danny Herrera and Soneya Lund on the issue, and three of them replied with emailed statements.
“Not one council member wants to see cuts to these vital programs,” Deccio said of the police and fire departments. “But we have a fiduciary responsibility to the city. If we don’t make these cuts, we will be short funds in 2025, and we have to make the hard choices so the city will remain solvent and our bondholders don’t sue us.
“We can’t take the easy way out by doing nothing. Our vital city services are too important to play politics with the city budget,” she added.
Lund, the District 5 council member and assistant mayor, said the availability of American Rescue Plan Act funds helped provide equipment in recent years as the city purchased 57 police cars and three fire engines with the federal money – critical purchases that would not have been possible otherwise unless budgets were cut elsewhere.
“The council is going through this budget review process to spark a community conversation about how our community funds our local government and what services the community wants to receive, at what level, and at what price,” Lund wrote in her statement.
“I believe our community deserves transparency, which is something previous councils have not provided,” she added. “It’s easy to say ‘we refuse to cut public safety budgets’ but it’s more important to find sustainable ways in order to do so.
“Having these difficult discussions in an open and transparent way with the public is the only way to ensure vital services are not in jeopardy in the future.”
Herrera, the District 2 council representative, stressed that the 10% budget cuts and potential funding sources such as an increased EMS levy and Regional Fire Authority are only in the discussion stage for the city’s 2025-26 budget.
“Nothing has been voted on in regard to the budget … Tuesday, Aug. 22, is a wrap up session (of the department budget presentations),” Herrera wrote. “My No. 1 priority is public safety. The police and fire departments are crucial and important to our community.
“I believe the City Council will make the smart and responsible decisions.”
Macias, the District 1 council representative, did not respond to a request for comment.
