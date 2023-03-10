During a retreat last month, Yakima City Council members questioned whether residents with limited or no English-speaking skills are able to adequately participate in local government decision making.
Not all Yakima residents understand notices about public hearings or city decisions, whether written in English or Spanish, Council member Danny Herrera said during a discussion about equity on Feb. 28.
One week later, Herrera and other council members raised the issue again as they considered approving a hearing examiner’s decision to rezone two parcels near the Fiesta Foods grocery store from residential to business use.
The council voted 5-2 to reject the hearing examiner’s decision after Herrera, Matt Brown and Holly Cousens wondered how a proposed auto sales business replacing two homes at 1406 S. Fair Ave. could attract not a single written or verbal comment from the public.
“This brings up the equity issue … it’s unfortunate we didn’t have public comment,” Herrera said Tuesday. “If you drive south on Fair Avenue (from Nob Hill Boulevard), it’s a residential area.
“I’m really concerned about this turning into a business lot,” he added. “I don’t recommend this being rezoned.”
Cousens added that she was not sure residents of the area either had the chance or knew they could comment during a Dec. 22 meeting before Hearing Examiner Gary Cuillier. She said that her vote to reject Cuillier’s decision was more about allowing a second public comment opportunity and process than disagreeing with the rezone.
Tuesday’s decision means the council must hold its own public hearing and restart the rezoning process, City Attorney Sara Watkins said. Council members Soneya Lund and Patricia Byers voted against rejecting Cuillier’s decision.
Hearing examiner process
As the Urban Area Hearing Examiner, Cuillier is not an employee of the city or county but rather an independently-contracted lawyer who provides a special level of review, the city’s website states. A hearing examiner performs quasi-judicial review, which includes making final decisions on some cases or making recommendations to the city council.
Specific items that go before the hearing examiner include rezoning requests, appeals of land use decisions by city officials, interpretations of the zoning ordinance, subdivisions, environmental review appeals and right-of-way vacations.
A hearing examiner is also used to review similar matters for Yakima County and other communities in the area. Prominent hearing examiner decisions made in 2022 include applications for a surf park north of Moxee and the Black Rock solar farm project in the northeast corner of the county.
Cuillier, who owns and operates a private law office in downtown Yakima, was born and raised in the Yakima Valley and has prior experience as a state Supreme Court law clerk, assistant City of Yakima attorney and prosecuting attorney.
According to his law firm’s website, cuillierlaw.com, he began serving on contract as the city of Yakima’s hearing examiner in 2003. Cuillier also has served as hearing examiner for Yakima County and the cities of Union Gap, Toppenish, Sunnyside and Grandview.
Auto sales lot proposed
Citing the city’s zoning rules, comprehensive land-use plan and the request of applicant Rosa Harati and property owner Sarah Harati, Cuillier decided in favor of rezoning lots at 909 La Folette St. and 1406 S. Fair Ave. from residential to business zoning to establish an auto dealership.
The two parcels combined are one-third of an acre at the northwest corner of La Folette and Fair, about 150 feet south of Fair Avenue’s intersection with East Nob Hill Boulevard. The shopping center with Fiesta Foods is across Fair Avenue from the property, and a butcher shop is located directly north. Single-family residential homes are to the west and south.
Materials submitted by the applicant indicate the home at the La Folette address would either be removed, demolished or relocated to form an addition to an existing garage on the property. This structure would be used for storage and maintenance of vehicles.
The house at 1406 S. Fair Ave. would be used as an office for the new and used automobile sales business, the applicant reported. There would be 22 parking spaces for the inventory of vehicles for sale and four parking spaces for employee and customer parking.
In his decision, issued Jan. 6, Cuillier recommends city council approve the zoning change, with conditions including setbacks, new sidewalk, curb and gutter along La Folette Street, new landscaping and downward-shielded lighting.
When the city council discussed the rezoning at its March 7 meeting, Watkins noted the public had an opportunity to speak on the request on Dec. 22.
Although no one did so, city Planning Manager Joseph Calhoun noted that residents living within 300 feet of the two parcels received mailers in English and Spanish informing them of the Dec. 22 public hearing. A “pending action” sign was posted at the property, and the matter was publicized via a public notice published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“Because this is a closed record hearing, we can’t hear from the public. That is pretty unfortunate because I’d like to hear from the people down there,” Cousens said before the vote to reject the hearing examiner’s recommendation.
The issue will be brought back before the city council at a yet-to-be-determined future meeting.
