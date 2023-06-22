Yakima plans to install permanent fencing on the Naches Parkway median downtown.
The Yakima City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with Cortez Fencing of Moses Lake to install new decorative fencing and landscaping rock around the two grass medians of Naches Avenue between Yakima Avenue and Walnut Street.
“Over the past few years, damage to the irrigation system and landscaping of the two (grass medians) has occurred on multiple occasions, costing the parks and recreation division a significant amount of funds to repair/replace,” Scott Schafer, public works director, wrote in a memo to council members.
Permanent fencing is necessary to properly maintain the two medians, the memo stated.
Temporary fencing was installed around the same area in 2021 for restoration work and maintenance, and it was installed again in October of last year as city officials said homeless individuals damaged the lawn and irrigation system.
The two-block stretch of Naches Avenue has a mix of housing and businesses, and organizations are located nearby offering health and housing services for people experiencing homelessness. Groups of homeless individuals frequently gather in the area.
The agreement is for $194,940, with work to be completed this summer. The council approved the item without discussion as part of its consent agenda.
Transportation projects
The council also adopted a plan for transportation projects over the next six years. Roundabouts, sidewalk improvements and the third phase of the North First Street project are among the items on Yakima's transportation priority list.
City Engineer Bill Preston divided the list of projects into two groups: those that already have funding and others that are unfunded – for now.
“For some of these that are unfunded today we are continuing to seek funding,” Preston said, noting he anticipates several projects will receive federal or state grants over the next six years.
One of the unfunded projects is construction of a sidewalk on South 16th Avenue from the recently-built Chuck Austin Place veterans housing facility to the corner of West Washington Avenue.
Council member Patricia Byers asked about the sidewalk, and Preston replied that while it is currently unfunded, he is seeking grants and working with Perry Technical Institute officials about donating a piece of the right of way for the sidewalk.
Funded items scheduled to be built in the near future include Phase 3 of the North First Street revitalization project, which will improve the road from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to J Street. As with the first two phases on the northern section of First Street, this project will reconstruct and widen the roadway, add bike lanes, and improve the lighting, sidewalks and traffic signals.
The third phase of North First Street improvement is expected to begin in 2024 and be completed the following year.
Other funded projects include phase one of the Bravo Company Boulevard buildout from the railroad tracks south to Fair Avenue; the 2024 north side alley paving program, covering about 4,500 linear feet of alleyways; and the construction of roundabouts at 34th Avenue, River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard and at South 72nd and West Washington avenues.
A complete list of projects is available on the city website, yakimawa.gov.
