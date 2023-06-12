The Yakima City Council took a small step toward the creation of a regional fire authority as council members asked the city's fire chief to check if surrounding fire districts were interested in joining Yakima in a new tax district.
Council members voted 4-3 to direct city officials to seek request for proposals on a regional fire authority feasibility study at their Tuesday, June 6 meeting. The motion also asked Yakima Fire Department Chief Aaron Markham to gauge the interest of other Yakima County fire districts in the authority.
Eliana Macias, Danny Herrera, Soneya Lund and Mayor Janice Deccio voted in favor of moving ahead with the feasibility study, while council members Patricia Byers, Matt Brown and Holly Cousens opposed the motion.
“I am so not in favor of closing a fire station in District 7,” said Cousens, who represents that West Valley City Council district. “But we already looked into this (several years) ago and not much has changed.”
A regional fire authority was one of two options for additional fire department revenue Markham mentioned to council members at their May 23 study session of the fire department and SunComm dispatch center budgets.
Markham presented possible budget cuts that could include the elimination of 12 firefighter positions and the closing of Fire Station 92, at 7707 Tieton Drive, at the May meeting. The potential cutbacks met immediate opposition from West Valley residents and members of the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 469, which represents Yakima’s firefighters.
These moves would save $1.7 million and reduce the city’s fire department budget by 10%, an amount City Council members asked of each department funded by the city’s general fund. That fund, which pays for the majority of city services, is projected to run a deficit beginning in 2025.
The May meeting on the fire department and SunComm dispatch center was the second of seven budget review study sessions, which continue through early August. The potential police department cutbacks were discussed at the first meeting on May 9.
Each department leader will discuss areas of service and proposed expenditure reductions. City Council members will begin consideration of those proposed cuts this fall.
Studying the regional fire authority
In a memo to council members ahead of last Tuesday's meeting, Markham said he has been trying to get an estimate of how much a regional fire authority feasibility study might cost.
Those estimates varied greatly, from $25,000 to $75,000, in large part because costs would vary depending on the number of agencies that may participate.
A regional fire authority taxing district would provide direct funding for Yakima’s fire department and any other participating fire districts. Markham said this is a lengthy process that requires at least two years of steps before the new taxing district could be considered by voters.
Markham said he would meet with representatives of surrounding jurisdictions, but noted he made similar inquiries two years ago and no other fire districts were interested.
If that remains true, the city could pursue a fire authority taxing district on its own, he added.
After meeting with neighboring fire districts, Markham said he would coordinate with the city’s purchasing department on the RFP (request for proposal) for a consultant who is interested and capable of conducting the study.
“We also will engage IAFF Local 469 in labor management meetings to go over the plans for the study and the steps that are being taken,” Markham wrote in his memo to council.
The second funding option to avoid fire department budget cuts -- placing a Yakima EMS levy before voters -- will be discussed by Markham, council members and city Director of Finance and Budget Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines at the council’s next budget study session.
At that meeting, the council also will hear a budget cutback presentation covering the city’s community development, planning and code departments. The study session begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Washington Fruit Community Center, 602 N. Fourth St.
