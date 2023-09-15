The Yakima City Council updated City Manager Bob Harrison's contract with little discussion this week.
Council members unanimously approved updates to contract language regarding duties and obligations and conditions surrounding termination/severance pay.
The section involving termination by the city and severance pay notes that Harrison serves at the pleasure of the City Council, which “may terminate this agreement and the city manager's employment at any time, for any reason or for no reason.”
If the council votes to terminate the city manager’s contract without cause, he would be issued a lump sum of severance pay equal to six months of his base salary and receive six months of COBRA payments to maintain his health insurance benefits.
The amendment also lists a variety of scenarios that would constitute “just cause” for the council to dismiss the city manager, which would not require any severance or benefits to be paid.
These include neglect of his duties, conviction or a guilty plea to a felony crime, violation of “substantive” city policies, rules or regulations that would subject any other city employee to dismissal, and “the commission of any act which involves moral turpitude, or which causes the city disrepute.”
Among the requirements listed under duties and obligations are sections allowing the city manager to engage in other educational or professional activities with City Council approval, provided they do not interfere with his Yakima job duties.
The amendment also states “the city manager may telecommute up to two days per week, at his discretion, during the term of this agreement.”
Randy Beehler, the city’s communications and public affairs director, told the Yakima Herald-Republic that Harrison owns a home in Yakima and “his contract allows him to work remotely from his Yakima home or elsewhere when he needs to.”
Beehler also said Harrison did not receive a raise as a result of the City Council-approved amendment. Harrison’s salary is $19,322.83 per month, as stipulated in the city’s master pay ordinance, Beehler added.
He also noted that Harrison’s contract has no set term or time element.
“The contract remains in effect until either the city manager or a majority of the council decide to terminate it, in accordance with certain terms and conditions,” Beehler said.
Harrison was hired by the city in the summer of 2020 and began work on Sept. 1, 2020, at a base salary of $207,000. A Wisconsin native, Harrison’s prior jobs include working in the Issaquah and Renton city administrations from 2010-20.
The amendments follow a 45-minute closed session during the council’s Sept. 5 meeting to evaluate Harrison’s job performance. No vote was taken following the closed session.
