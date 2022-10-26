The Yakima City Council has not yet decided whether to participate in the regional crime center operated by the Yakima Valley Council of Governments.
YVCOG was awarded $2.8 million in federal funds from Yakima County to operate the center that would serve law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley, and Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell was named chair of the lab’s operations board.
The center will give participating agencies access to technology for rapid DNA testing, specialized firearms examination equipment, crime mapping software and programs for accessing criminal cell phone and computer data. It will also staff and train crime analysts to work with participating agencies.
In previous discussions of the plan, council members and Yakima officials expressed concerns about costs, duplicative services — the Yakima Police Department has crime analysts already — and accountability for the center.
Police Chief Matt Murray previously said he would not support the city's participation in the center but would support the joint purchase of equipment and software by local law enforcement agencies.
Yakima's participation in the program has not yet been put to a council vote, and council members took no action at a study session Tuesday.
YVCOG Executive Director Chris Wickenhagen answered questions from the council members at the meeting.
Timeline
Council member Matt Brown opened up the discussion about the crime center with a question about the timeline for purchasing the equipment and hiring staff.
Wickenhagen said the ballistics equipment has been purchased and the hope is that it will be available for use within six months.
The crime mapping software is ready to go, she said.
“We are in process right now of setting up the servers to be able to handle that, and then we'll be working with all of the different agencies … working with them to see what the dashboards will look like and what type of information those chiefs would like to be able to share with their officers,” she said.
The program for accessing computer and cell phone data has also been purchased, Wickenhagen said, and the rapid DNA testing will come at a later phase: “We know that they are updating the equipment right now, so we want to wait until we get, of course, the most updated piece of equipment.”
Staffing
As part of the program, YVCOG will hire data and intelligence analysts who would work with the county-wide data and statistics software and law enforcement on specific cases, Wickenhagen said at the meeting.
Mayor Janice Deccio asked how the agency would attract and retain staff members, as that’s a challenge for both the state lab and local law enforcement.
Wickenhagen said the positions are different because of the intelligence piece, and there is already some interest among employees from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other regional law enforcement to fill the positions, she said.
YVCOG Programs Manager Vicki Baker echoed this in her comments at the meeting. She said analysts are excited because it’ll be different from other data jobs.
“It gives people the opportunity to do investigative work, where a lot of times people in labs are just in a room and they're not working with the detectives,” she said. “And this is a local thing, so … we'll be supporting the investigations and working on cases, and that makes you feel like you're really part of making some change happen.”
Wickenhagen said law enforcement officials can request the help they need for a specific case and get information on the whole county instead of a single jurisdiction.
“We’ll give them patterns and be able to share some intelligence with them, but it will ultimately be the responsibility of each of the individual jurisdiction agencies,” she said.
Council member Patricia Byers said she sees opportunities for collaboration.
“It seems to be, with each of the jurisdictions being represented on the board, (it) would give them the opportunity to do some work together as well, because we all know that crime doesn't know jurisdictional boundaries,” she said at the meeting.
Partnerships
Brown asked if there are any federal partners involved in the crime center.
Wickenhagen said federal databases will be a resource for the lab, but federal partners will have no authority over the operations of the lab. She said there may be some obstacles if tribal police participate because it is a federal jurisdiction, but that isn't something that has been discussed.
“It's extremely important to our local police chiefs that they maintain control over that lab and the operations of that,” she said.
Brown said the intelligence piece is a win.
“A lot of this stuff is just technology, gear, which is one thing, but actually having a staff person or people be able to decipher this and be projecting on different avenues I think is very vital, giving our police an advantage in the field, so to speak,” he said.
Funding and commitments
Brown, Byers and Deccio also asked about the requested commitment by the city: what the commitment is for and how the program will be funded if cities decide down the line not to participate.
Yakima’s commitment would be $91,099 in 2022, for about $1,044,107 in benefits from the ARPA funds that will fund the program for the first three years, Wickenhagen said.
She said she can’t ask the cities to commit for multiple years, so it’ll be left up to the cities.
“I think, honestly, you have to give it an opportunity to see if it is going to work,” she said. “I would love to have that three-year commitment, or, you know, a six-year total. But I also know that that might be a little scary for some people.”
If cities decide in a year or two that they don’t want to participate in the program, “then we'll have to look at that, and if we don’t have other funding, we will have to decide if it is worth continuing,” Wickenhagen said.
Wickenhagen said one question from the city was about purchasing the analysis equipment should the crime center dissolve. She said YVCOG won’t have a hand in that decision because the equipment is being purchased with federal funding. The federal funding agency would decide where to place it, she said.
Wickenhagen said the contract and draft resolution that will be considered by cities to commit to the program is being reviewed by YVCOG’s legal counsel, but it will be available for review by the council and city legal department as soon as this week.
