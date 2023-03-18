Reams of studies and hours of discussion have been generated in the past few decades as Yakima city officials try to boost the economic fortunes of the downtown business district.
For all the attention and ideas, development along Yakima Avenue and adjacent downtown streets still lags behind other areas of the Valley and other cities in the region due to a perceived lack of safety, traffic woes and aging infrastructure, city council members say.
Downtown issues were discussed for nearly two hours during a Yakima City Council retreat Tuesday at the Washington Fruit Company Center.
“Other than the two railroad grade projects and convention center, it’s been more than 15 years since we really invested in downtown projects,” City Manager Bob Harrison told council members, noting that the railroad underpasses on Walnut Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue were mostly state Legislature-funded projects.
Tuesday’s discussion also focused on Police Chief Matt Murray’s downtown safety analysis, using 2022 crime statistics, and Community Development Director Joan Davenport’s update on the city’s downtown master plan from 10 years ago.
“Downtown is a very special place, an important place,” Davenport said. “It’s a place we want to make more welcoming to residents and visitors.”
Previous ideas revisited
Davenport and several City Council members mentioned one unalterable challenge about downtown Yakima: its long, linear shape along a roughly 1.25-mile stretch of Yakima Avenue.
While there are some businesses and attractions in the blocks north and south of Yakima Avenue -- in an area Davenport called the “city center,” from the railroad tracks to Naches Avenue -- it’s a long walk for visitors to the Yakima Convention & Event Center to, for example, the Yakima Steak Company on Third Avenue.
Nearly 10 years ago, on Nov. 19, 2013, the City Council approved a downtown master plan and 11 action steps to revitalize the area, Davenport said. This included some controversial items such as the Yakima Plaza, which was later terminated by the council in accordance with the results of a November 2018 referendum vote.
Other steps terminated before they made it to the “action” stage include a business incubator/public market project; stronger zoning, site design and street standards for downtown; and creating a pedestrian-friendly “boulevard atmosphere” for Yakima Avenue, including a green median area from Front Street to Naches Avenue.
City Communications Director Randy Beehler recalled that at one point, trolley tracks and a route down Yakima Avenue were considered.
“Downtown trolleys were a very polarizing issue,” Davenport said before adding that in her opinion, “tracks down Yakima Avenue would be a big step backward. But narrowing the traffic, taking traffic off Yakima Avenue and making it more pedestrian friendly, has some merit.”
Several council members agreed with Davenport, expressing a desire to reduce the 19,000 vehicles a day counted on Yakima Avenue at the Eighth Street intersection several years ago.
“I’m really interested in more of that (traffic) diversion,” said Matt Brown, District 6 council member. “I’d like to see what some of the next steps would be for that.”
District 3 council member Patricia Byers said several business owners on Yakima Avenue would like to see fewer semitrucks on it. Byers said while some truck drivers use Lincoln and Walnut to avoid downtown and the railroad crossing on Yakima Avenue, more need to be made aware of those routes.
Soneya Lund, District 5 council member, said other businesses mentioned concerns about the lack of lighting in parking areas, especially during the shorter days of winter.
Downtown crime stats
But nearly every council member attending Tuesday’s retreat said the concentration of homeless residents and fear of crime was the major complaint business owners and potential shoppers have about downtown Yakima.
Byers noted that while homelessness is not a crime, and a complicated issue to solve, the high number of trespassing, vandalism and other property crimes downtown are a problem.
“Merchants on Yakima Avenue are being exposed to fentanyl, human waste and other vandalism,” Byers added. “It’s just extremely frustrating.”
Murray presented an analysis of 2022 crime stats for downtown and North First Street during the council’s previous Feb. 14 retreat, noting that 51% of the entire city’s trespassing complaints came from those two areas.
Throughout Yakima in 2022, there were 1,112 simple assaults, 1,109 vandalism cases and 1,080 trespassing incidents — by far the three most common crimes reported, Murray said. The downtown area had 338 of the trespassing incidents and 122 of the vandalism cases, but only 86 of the assaults.
“Downtown is safer, way safer, than North First Street, and generally safer (than the city overall),” Murray said of assaults and other crimes against persons. “You’re 6% less likely to be a victim of violent crime (downtown) than in the rest of the city.”
Unfortunately, one major factor behind that statistic is the prevalence of domestic violence cases among the assaults and aggravated assaults reported in Yakima. Murray said 31% of 2022’s aggravated assault cases resulted from domestic violence.
Murray also reported on the top 10 locations for homeless-related incidents downtown, with the major caveat that these locations were the ones calling police most often, not necessarily the most dangerous places downtown.
With the exception of the Safeway at 205 N. Fifth Ave., nine of the 10 downtown locations were between Second Street and the 600 block of East Yakima Avenue, with the YMCA, Transit Center and Starbucks at 602 E. Yakima Ave. the top three spots.
What comes next
After a brief discussion of Saturday night cruising during summer months — which no one on the council wanted to prevent, but several suggested could start in a different location — council members and city staff agreed to revisit downtown traffic and homeless issues at future work sessions or retreats.
Harrison and Brown suggested involving nonprofit organizations that work with people experiencing homelessness in the next discussion.
Davenport suggested that an updated traffic study could help with attempts to steer semitrucks off Yakima Avenue, and perhaps with the overall goal, stated 10 years ago, of diverting 25% of all traffic off the main downtown artery.
“Taking the trucks off Yakima Avenue would really help with the sound level, with the speed (of traffic),” Davenport added. “But if you really want to make Yakima Avenue a nicer place, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.